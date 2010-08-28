Celebrity

PHOTOS OF PARIS HILTON’S ARREST

August 28, 2010 - 9:31 am
 

TMZ has obtained photos of Paris Hilton as she was being arrested by Las Vegas police last night.

ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
ad-infeed_1
ads_infeed_2
Local Spotlight
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing
Circular
You May Like

You May Like