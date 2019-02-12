MANAGE ACTIVATE SIGN OUT
Celebrity

‘True Detective’ star Mahershala Ali on lessons from his father

C.L. Gaber • Special to the Review-Journal
February 12, 2019 - 3:16 pm
 

The Oscar front-runner for best supporting actor said it all began in a buffet line. Mahershala Ali first met Viggo Mortensen during awards season in 2018. A few shrimp puffs were involved. “You meet people for 30 seconds or five minutes at those awards shows,” said Ali. “A long conversation is 10 minutes. I saw Viggo at this brunch and we talked for half an hour.”

“At the end of that, he said, ‘We should work together sometime,’” Ali recalled. “I said, ‘Yes!’” The end result is “Green Book,” which has also been nominated for best picture. Mortensen also has a nomination for best actor and Ali is considered a lock for the best supporting actor statue.

The story revolves around a working-class Italian-American security guard and bouncer who chauffeurs Don Shirley, an African-American pianist through a tour of the segregated Deep South in the early 1960s. Ali, 44 and a native of Hayward, California, isn’t content with just big-screen roles. He also stars on HBO’s current season of “True Detective.”

Review-Journal: What is a great Sunday for you?

I love to listen to music. Maybe write music, or make music lists. I always make playlists for every character I’m working on that are very specific to what they would listen to and be exposed to at that time. That’s the only thing I listen to when I’m working. It affects my own frequency. I love listening to music on a Sunday. Music just puts you in another place.

What was your first reaction to the “Green Book” script?

I laughed out loud reading the script. And I don’t really enjoy reading scripts. Scripts are difficult to read because there is so much description in there. The rhythm and the flow are constantly broken in some regard. But I always know I’m responding to a script if I can hear the character. And I heard him.

So, you met Viggo Mortensen at awards season …

We did, and we just had this chemistry going into the film. Once we were both cast in “Green Book,” we spent a good 10 to 12 hours just combing through the script at a table, eating pizza. We were trying to pick it up. I kept hearing, “Mahershala, do you want more pizza?” I kept saying, “I’m good. I’m good.” Viggo was trying to feed me. Sort of like his character. That’s kind of how we connected at the beginning.

What was the best part about working with him?

He’s a better person than he is an actor, and he is a hell of an actor. As for the actor part, he really freed me up by observing how meticulous and passionate he is in a scene.

You learned to play piano for the film.

I took lessons for about two months with the composer of the film, Kris Bowers. I’m pretending to play piano. And we had our whole process as to how to make that feel as believable as possible.

What were you like as a young boy?

I loved to write poetry. I would share it with people I trusted — ones I thought would understand. I had insomnia really bad in high school. I’d be up all night until the next day. I starting writing a lot. I even made my own book and printed it at Kinkos.

Were you close to your dad?

My Dad (Phillip Gilmore) was a musical theater actor who did “Dreamgirls” and “Five Guys Named Moe” back in the ’80s. I had so much respect for his taste and talent. I was an athlete who went to school on a basketball scholarship. That started to not go well. At the same time, I had this collection of poetry and I’d perform it when I visited him, not knowing what I was doing was monologues. He was so into it. He dug it. I really connected with my father.

Didn’t your dad win “Soul Train”?

He won it in 1977. They used to have a national dance contest. One of my early memories was seeing him on TV in his apartment in San Francisco. I remember looking up and he was dancing on TV. He won a car and $2.500. I still have his letter from Johnson & Johnson saying that he won.

What did you learn from your father?

I learned about pursuing a dream. My father passed really young. I didn’t have a lot of time with him, but I got enough time with him that it molded my life. I’m six years older than him right now from when he passed. I guess that’s why I’ve always felt this pressure associated with time and becoming. It’s about living your life to the fullest every single day. It’s quality over quantity. And I still hear him saying, “Son, do not bite your fingernails.”

Any other lessons?

I still have his suede jacket. One day, I put my hand in the pocket and there was a condom in there. Dad looked at me. I was at that age. I thought, “Whoa, my Dad is cool.” That was the birds and the bees talk.

You began your career as a rapper.

Right out of undergrad, I got a job at a music industry magazine. I’d call a radio station and ask, “How many times did you play Erykah Badu? Seventy-three? OK, thanks.” I had been recording music for years and initially got this indie deal. The night of my second show, I got my single pressed up. The next day was my NYU acting school grad program audition. I ended up getting in. I had to call the label guy and said, “Look, I’m going to school for this acting thing.”

You’re nominated for an Oscar. What could be better? It’s great to be called a great actor or a great director. Even better is when you’re someone who treats people well. That’s a real win. That’s the kind of person I want to be.

Entertainment
You Can Design With 3D Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum
You Can Design With 3d Printers, Laser Cutters And Ceramics At Discovery Children's Museum (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Champagne vending machine at Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas
One of only a few in the country, the Moët & Chandon machine at the Waldorf Astoria in Las Vegas is stocked with Imperial Rose for Valentine’s Day. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Review-Journal
Las Vegas Valentine’s Day desserts
Mio Ogasawara of Sweets Raku and Rebecca Bills of Gen3 Hospitality in Las Vegas create elaborate Valentine’s Day desserts. Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal
One Night For One Drop
Cirque du Soleil cast and crew donate their time and talent to this year's "One Night For One Drop" performance at the "O" Theatre in the Bellagio. The event takes place March 8, 2019, and benefits the One Drop organization. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Chinese New Year Parade
Chinese New Year parade takes place on Fremont Street. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
New Manzo restaurant a key part of Eataly
Nicole Brisson, executive chef of Eataly, at Park MGM in Las Vegas, talks about new restaurant.
Designer Makes Festival-style Crowns
Designer at MAGIC trade show Makes Festival-style Crowns (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Excalibur Raises tent that will house "Fuerza Bruta" show
Workers at Excalibur raised a tent, which will be the home of "Fuerza Bruta," a temporary show that will run from March 7 to September 1, 2019. (Mat Luschek/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Roc Boots Make For Glittery Festival Wear
With 3-inch-tall chunky heels, cleated platforms, and sparkly glitter, you’ll want to wear these to dance the night away. Sally Cull, product and development for Roc Boots Australia, assures you that you can. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Get A Custom-painted Jacket At Las Vegas Fashion Event
On the first of the two-night Commotion event, clothing brands connected with consumers, offering shopping, giveaways and customization opportunities. (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Venetian Celebrates The "Year Of The Pig"
The Venetian hosted dancers to celebrate the Chinese New Year and "Year of the Pig." The dancers performed a traditional eye-dotting ceremony and lion dance. (Mat Luschek/Review-Journal)
Pepe the truffle-hunting dog
Jose Andres knows that quality black truffles can also be found in his native Spain. He’ll be sharing some with the world for a week, starting Monday. From Feb. 11-17, his Cosmopolitan restaurant Jaleo will be showcasing four special dishes made with Spanish truffles discovered by the truffle-hunting dogs of his friend Nacho Ramírez Monfort. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Tony Abou-Ganim mixes drink at Libertine Social
Tony Abou-Ganim, The Modern Mixologist, helped change the cocktail culture in Las Vegas. (Heidi Knapp Rinella/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Masaharu Morimoto talks ramen in Las Vegas
Masaharu Morimoto talks about bringing a ramen restaurant to Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Morimoto considering full-time Las Vegas ramen spot
Morimoto talks about a full-time ramen spot in Las Vegas. (Al Mancini/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new home at Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign is working it's way to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to Neon Museum Boneyard
The famous and newly restored, Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has been moved to its permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign moves to new Las Vegas home
The famous and newly restored Hard Rock Cafe guitar sign has moved to a permanent home at the Neon Museum Boneyard in downtown Las Vegas. It will be moved in six pieces and take five days for reconstruction. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Las Vegas band Otherwise release song and video in tribute to slain cousin
Adrian and Ryan Patrick, brothers in the band Otherwise with drummer Brian Medeiros, talk about the release of a tribute song to their deceased cousin Ivan. (Rachel Aston/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @rookie__rae
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Las Vegas residency
Artist Joshua Vides created a "White Wedding" chapel for Billy Idol's Vegas residency (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas
Try the Burning History cocktail at Zuma In Las Vegas (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES final night showcases Drake at XS Nightclub
Drake performed for CES attendees and club-goers at XS Nightclub in Encore at Wynn Las Vegas in the early morning hours of Friday, Jan. 11, 2019. (John Katsilometes Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Happy Hour party at Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace
Conventioneers mingled during the Hardware Massive CES 2019 Happy Hour Bash at The Hangover Suite at Caesars Palace in Las Vegas. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
CES 2019 Has A Cordless Hair Dryer
CES Has A Cordless Hair Dryer (Janna Karel/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES Opening Party in Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace
CES conventioneers packed Omnia Nightclub at Caesars Palace, and let loose as they danced to DJs into the night. (K.M. Cannon/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @KMCannonPhoto
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails
Print intricate designs, your pet or your face on your nails (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
CES 2019: Panel talks Impossible Burger 2.0
Panel talks Impossible Burger at CES during launch at Border Grill on Monday, Jan. 7. (Ben Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets
Momofuku Makes A Cocktail With Bok Choy And Beets (Janna Karel Las Vegas Review-Journal)
The Dream of AJ Montgomery
AJ Montgomery lost part of his leg in a vehicle accident but found his dream as a performer in “Le Reve.” (John Przybys/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Kelly Clinton-Holmes of the Stirling Club
John Katsilometes chats with Kelly Clinton-Holmes, director of the Stirling Club's New Year's Eve entertainment.
ad-high_impact_4
TOP NEWS
News Headlines
Celebrity Video
Home Front Page Footer Listing