Chappell Roan fans celebrated anniversary during listening party in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Chappell Roan fans around Las Vegas got a chance to celebrate the one year anniversary of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album.

A Chappell Roan fan holds onto a special edition vinyl during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chappell Roan fans Ebonique Butler, left, and Irelynn Frais dance during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Chappell Roan fan sorts through vinyls while holding Chappell Roan themed stickers during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans enter a raffle to win merch during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans shop for special edition Chappell Roan vinyl during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Darrah Westbay, left, kisses Karina Vega, during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Special edition Chappell Roan vinyls are displayed during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A Chappell roan fan holds a box of matches and other Chappell Roan merchandise during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Fans line up to enter a raffle for a chance to win Chappell Roan merch during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Breanna Ramirez sports a self-made Chappell Roan shirt during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A mannequin sports a “Pink Pony Club” shirt to welcome fans in during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Chappell Roan fans Megumi Biggs, left, and Layne Lieber dance to “Hot To Go!” during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Karina Vega, left, takes a photograph of Darrah Westbay, right, during a listening party in honor of the one year anniversary of Chappell Roan’s “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” album at Zia Records on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Roan’s official fan HQ, Chappell Roan Fandemonium, announced various listening parties in 41 other states. Las Vegas’ listening party was the only one located in Nevada. Fans were given Roan themed stickers, a postcard, match boxes and a chance to buy a special one year anniversary edition of “The Rise and Fall of a Midwest Princess” on vinyl.

