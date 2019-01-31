Bellagio leads best bets for entertainment in Las Vegas

Travis Scott performs at the Voodoo Music Experience in City Park on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018, in New Orleans. (Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

A work places flowers into a statue of a child at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

The taproom is shown at the CraftHaus Brewery at 7350 Eastgate Road in Henderson on Thursday, April 30, 2015. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

A 12 foot high pig at the west bed of the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A child statue at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

Red lanterns at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

A 20 foot high jade coin at the Chinese New Year Year of the Pig display at the Bellagio Conservatory at the Bellagio in Las Vegas, Monday, Jan. 14, 2019. Rachel Aston Las Vegas Review-Journal @rookie__rae

MUSIC

Travis Scott

The title of Travis Scott’s blockbuster latest album, “Astroworld,” is a nod to a now-shuttered theme park of his youth. True to form, the of-the-moment rapper’s current tour in support of said record features a roller coaster as part of the show’s outsize production values. Strap yourself in at 8 p.m. Wednesday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $39.95 to $129.95; call 702-692-1600.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Lunar New Year

Hanging Chinese lanterns, 20-foot jade medallions and a family of pigs populate the Bellagio Conservatory’s Lunar New Year display. A collaboration between the Bellagio’s horticulture team and feng shui master George Yau, the Year of the Pig exhibit also features 32,000 flowers, silk lantern chandeliers, cherry blossoms and a 32-foot tall replica of the Temple of Six Banyan Trees. Free viewings are available 24 hours a day through March 9. For details, visit bellagio.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Rock Like Queen

Odds are, you won’t be able to nail that breath-suckingly long note from Freddie Mercury’s “Ay-Oh” singalong at the end of “Radio Ga Ga” at Live Aid. But that shouldn’t stop you from wailing along to that and other Queen favorites aboard a double-decker bus in downtown Las Vegas. To promote the home video release of the Oscar-nominated “Bohemian Rhapsody,” the Rock Like Queen Bus Tour will let fans unleash their inner-Freddie for a half-hour of Mercury mania. The bus will board approximately every 30 minutes from 10 a.m. to 5:35 p.m. Tuesday at the intersection of Fremont and Sixth streets. Admission is free, but registration is required at rocklikequeen.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Wine and aphrodisiacs

Attention, all cupids: Estiatorio Milos at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas is getting a jump on the Valentine season with a winemaker dinner Feb. 7, with six courses that will include aphrodisiacs such as oysters on the half shell and Chocolate Sin. The wine to be featured is made with grapes indigenous to the Greek islands of Santorini and Crete, which adds an extra aura of romance. With seatings from 5 to 10:45 p.m., it’s $79. Call 702-698-7930.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

FOOD & DRINK

Comrade Day at CraftHaus

Crafthaus’ Comrade Imperial Stout will make its triumphant return to the brewery’s Henderson location, 7350 Eastgate Road, on Saturday. Oak aged over whiskey from the Las Vegas Distillery, the beer gets its name from the distillery’s late owner, longtime comrade and neighbor of Crafthaus George Racz. Eight variants will be on tap from 4 to 10 p.m. with food provided by Black Tiger BBQ.

Al Mancini