All-star power trio to make Las Vegas debut at Raiders game

Cindy Blackman Santana has collaborated with Chris Stapleton and Snoop Dogg on Phil Collins' "In The Air Tonight," the theme for ESPN"s "Monday Night Football" telecasts. (Per Gustafson)

Guitar great Orianthi is shown at the “Vegas Rocks! Magazine Music Awards” at Sam's Town Live on Sunday, Jan. 20, 2024. (Steve Spatafore)

The Raiders might be playing out the string this season. But Band of 3 is just teeing it up.

Halftime of Sunday’s Raider-Jaguars tilt at Allegiant Stadium marks the formal Las Vegas debut of Band of 3, featuring rock-guitar virtuoso Orianthi, drumming great Cindy Blackman Santana and bass master Ronda Smith.

The band uncorks a hard edge on 1960’s-style rock. “A unique, fire-filled sound,” is from The Band 3’s own social-media description.

Legendary producer Eddie Kramer, who has worked with The Beatles, Jimi Hendrix, David Bowie and the Rolling Stones, is producing their debut album, expected in 2025.

The Band 3 offered a sneak peek the night of Super Bowl 59, at the Raiders party hosted by Mark Davis at Fontainebleau. The Raiders owner is an avid classic-rock fan who has endorsed and supported the band.

But the power trio has not performed for the general public until Sunday’s show at the base of the Al Davis Memorial Torch.

Orianthi is a highly regarded musician who gained fame during rehearsals for “This Is It,” the Michael Jackson series scheduled for 02 Arena in 2009, in development when Jackson died. The artist originally from Australia also this weekend played Billy F. Gibbons’ 75th birthday party at the Troubadour rock club in L.A.

Blackman Santana of course powers Carlo Santana’s band at House of Blues at Mandalay Bay and on tour. Santana also spent two decades backing Lenny Kravitz.

Smith performed on Prince’s 1996 “Emancipation” album, and went on to tour with the recording legend for a decade. She has also backed Jeff Beck, Chaka Khan and Beyonce.

Sunday’s torch-lighter is Steve Sylvester, one of just six Raiders to play in all three of the franchise’s Super Bowl victories. Sylvester was drafted in 1975 and played 106 games during the team’s days in Oakland.

Sunday’s anthem is performed by Stephani Parker, whom we met during her stint at Mayfair Supper Club at the Bellagio. She’s fierce, yet friendly. Parker has also developed a touring Whitney Houston tribute act.

As always, fans are encouraged to arrive an hour earlier than the 1:25 p.m. kickoff, for the festivities and to enjoy the music stylings of David Perrico and the Raiders House Band.

