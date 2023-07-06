Britney Spears inadvertently hit self in face during incident, video shows

Police say no charges will be filed following a brief investigation of the altercation involving Britney Spears, Victor Wembanyama and a member of the player’s security team.

Britney Spears and Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs. (AP Photos by Chris Pizzello, left, and Eric Gay)

Britney Spears attends the 29th Annual GLAAD Media Awards in April 2018 in Beverly Hills, California. (Alberto E. Rodriguez/Getty Images/TNS)

Britney Spears’ attempts to grab the attention of the crown jewel of the NBA Draft on Wednesday night wound up as international news, with the pop icon being back-handed by a security official and police arriving on the scene.

The episode unfolded in the entrance of Aria’s Catch restaurant. Spears was struck by a member of the security for NBA first-overall draft pick Victor Wembanyama of the San Antonio Spurs, who is in town for the NBA Summer League tournament at the Thomas & Mack Center.

The Metropolitan Police report in the case indicates security actually pushed Spears hand away after she reached for Wembayana from behind. The video shows Spears’ own hand hit her in the face, which caused her to cry.

Quaran Smith, a member of Spears’ security team, said the the response was “standard response” in such instances. The report also says the Spurs’ security official apologized to Spears afterward.

Spears was entering the restaurant along with Cade Hudson, a longtime friend, and two other unidentified companions.

Metro’spublic information office issued a statement Friday morning saying that charges would not be filed in case:

“The LVMPD has concluded its investigation of the alleged battery that occurred on July 5, 2023, at 11 p.m., in the 3700 block of Las Vegas Boulevard. No charges will be filed against the person involved.” Aria’s address is 3730 S. Las Vegas Boulevard.

Police determined that the security guard did not willfully or unlawfully use force or violence against Spears. No arrests were made and no one was cited, the report said.

Earlier, it was reported that the No. 1 pick in the NBA Draft was heading to Catch when Spears approached from behind, calling out, “Sir, sir!” and tapping Wembanyama’s shoulder. Spears was then reportedly back-handed by a security official, identified as Damian Smith. The blow reportedly knocked Spears’ glasses off her face.

TMZ was first to report the incident.

An MGM Resorts International rep offered no comment when asked about the report.

Spears posted a message on Twitter about the events.

“Traumatic experiences are not new to me and I have had my fair share of them. I was not prepared for what happened to me last night. I recognized an athlete in my hotel lobby as I was heading to dinner. I later went to a restaurant at a different hotel and saw him again. I decided to approach him and congratulate him on his success,” Spears posted. “I am aware of the player’s statement where he mentions ‘I grabbed him from behind’ but I simply tapped him on the shoulder.”

Spears also said, “I get swarmed by people all the time. In fact, that night I was swarmed by a group at least 20 fans. My security didn’t hit any of them.”

Wembanyama said security directed him to not stop for anyone as he walked into Catch, concerned that halting could create a scene.

“Something did happen, a little bit, when I was walking with some security from the team to some restaurant,” Wembanyama said in an Associated Press report. “We were in the hall. There was a lot of people, so people were calling (at) me, obviously. There was one person who was calling me but we talked before with security.”

He added, “I couldn’t stop. That person was calling me, ‘Sir, sir,’ and that person grabbed me from behind. I didn’t see what happened because I was walking straight and didn’t stop. That person grabbed me from behind — not on my shoulder, she grabbed me from behind. I just know the security pushed her away. I don’t know with how much force but security pushed her away. I didn’t stop to look so I could walk in and enjoy a nice dinner.”

The Spurs open Friday night against the Charlotte Hornets, Wembanyama’s first game in an NBA uniform.

Answering an inquiry about the reported alteration, a Metropolitan Police public information officer confirmed officers responded to the resort at approximately 11 p.m. Wednesday regarding a battery investigation.

Initial reports were that Spears and her husband, Sam Asghari, and two companions were walking to Catch. Spears was, as she noted, swarmed by hotel guests as she entered the resort about 8:30 p.m.

Spears spotted Wembanyama, which is easy as he’s 7-foot-3½ inches tall. She is evidently a fan and approached him from behind to take a photo together. She tapped his right shoulder when, according to reports, Smith backhanded the pop star.

An eyewitness interviewed on on “TMZ Live” Thursday said Spears pursued the NBA phenom while calling out (for some reason in a British accent), “Excuse me sir, excuse me sir,” before the security detail turned around and struck her in the face.

“This story is super embarrassing to share with the world, but it’s out there already. However, I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect,” Spears posted. “I think it’s important to share this story and to urge people in the public eye to set an example and treat all people with respect. Physical violence is happening too much in this world.”

