Can four ex-‘Jersey Boys’ recapture the magic in Vegas?

The Fourmers are shown, from left, Jeff Leibow, Deven May, Douglas Crawford and Dominic Scagliano. The group plays South Point Showroom on Thursday night. (The Fourmers)

The Kats! Bureau at this writing is the bar at South Point Showroom, watching a pink-jacketed Murray Sawchuck tape a concert special. I play a non-verbal character, Journalist At Bar, likely to be edited out.

Life runs in cycles for TKB (The Kats Bureau’s acronym). The cycle has been South Point lately. Great value (name-brand FizzyWater for $2). Great venue. Great entertainment. Case in point are The Fourmers, coming up at 6 p.m. Thursday at the hotel’s Grandview Lounge.

This is a quartet of ex-“Jersey Boys” cast members, Douglas Crawford, Jeff Leibow, Dominic Scaglione and Deven May. “Four”-mers, is the play on words. The guys are produced by the ever-congenial Las Vegas entertainment figure Sal Cucco.

We caught a version of this show at Italian American Social Club in March, with Daddy Kats in town. He agreed it is a very cool hang, and he remembers the actual Four Seasons, and is just nine years younger than Frankie Valli.

This being Vegas, I have been texting with Leibow for some photos of the act. When I mentioned I was in the South Point Showroom, he told me to hustle over to the Grandview, across the casino.

The Fourmers are there, rehearsing. I love this random Vegas symmetry.

The guys are working out numbers from the Four Seasons, naturally. They’ll sing “Can’t Take My Eyes Off You,” but also “Jailhouse Rock,” a Rat Pack medley featuring “My Way,” and “Step By Step” by Johnny Maestro and The Crests.

The Fourmers “Jersey Boys” affiliation is kind of the bait for this show. Come for the Frankie, stay for the Frank, along with some mirth-some storytelling among the 19 songs. They show has over-sold already, expecting about 250 fans.

The Fourmers are on-brand at South Point, where entertainment director Michael Libonati books several recurring, extended engagements with a retro feel. Human Nature, Bronx Wanderers, the Righteous Brothers, Tony Orlando are all on owner Michael Gaughan’s vintage-Vegas carousel.

The former “Jersey Boys” cast members would fit in here, in my grand view. I remember Dad saying, after seeing them, “Man, that was fun.” That’s what we’re after.

