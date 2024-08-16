Drag star, Disco Fries, highlight Spiegelworld’s new Strip venture

Perry Farrell, artist and chief visionary officer for Immersive Artistry, during a press conference for the future Kind Heaven entertainment venue, at the The Linq hotel-casino in Las Vegas, Tuesday, March 13, 2018. (Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The sign for "DiscoShow" at Linq Hotel is lit up for the first time on Tuesday, Aug. 13, 2024. (Spiegelworld)

The befitting title is “DiscoShow,” but Spiegelworld has off-handedly referred to its new production as a “Disco Circus.” That description also fits like a pair of sequin slacks, from what I’ve gleaned from the new dance show at Linq Hotel.

“DiscoShow,” a $40 million partnership with Caesars Entertainment, has opened for previews at 3535 Las Vegas Blvd. This is the address Spiegelworld intends to make iconic, location of Glitterloft dance club, which shares party space with the 99 Prince bar, a’70s-styled subway platform (with wood reclaimed from an actual NYC sub station); and the throwback restaurant Diner Ross.

The restaurant’s name sounds like that of disco diva Diana Ross, and is also an homage to Spiegelworld founder Ross Mollison. Credit Creative Director Andrew Dunn for stamping that name, the latest in the company’s list of on-target titles.

Early indications are “DiscoShow” is a cool-hang fortress. On Tuesday, I ran into the terrific Eureka O’Hara at 99 Prince, just after a friends-family rehearsal performance, grinning and hugging everybody. The drag star is famous for appearances on “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and HBO’s “We’re Here,” and plays Mother in “DiscoShow.”

O’Hara-as-Mother leads the dance party, ably assisted by a host of guest stars and ensemble performers. See below for the company’s full list and descriptions of the “DiscoShow” team, including our old friend Ake Blomqvist.

The plot, if you can call it that, is that of a satirical disco-instruction class. But the show is just a slice of the pie.

Prince 99 has a pay-phone booth and a stacked newspaper rack (but no Las Vegas pubs for this Vegas production company) and a weathered pay-phone booth. I loved the ambience of Diner Ross, where ’70s album covers hang above the bar and portrait of Ross (Diana) looms at the back of the room.

Around the dining area we see framed photos of such NYC icons as Knicks icons Walt Frazier and Dave DeBusschere, and a signed pic of Mike Tyson throwing a playful punch at Mets’ star Dwight Gooden with Darryl Strawberry in the background.

The food is dandy; my Duck With Grapes was tasty and the Funfetti Funnel Cake cake was county-fair fantastic. Disco Fries are a guilty pleasure you can’t help but finish. My dining mate ate one and said, “OK, this tastes like the ’70s.”

Quality and — again— cleverly titled mocktail menu with Cherry Temple Black, Sesame Street Fever and Electric Juice Box.

A friend asked why I would dine at Diner Ross with myriad restaurant options in Vegas. “Ambience” was my first response. We can all use a little Hustle in our lives, with a side of Disco Fries. The party starts in earnest Sept. 7. Wear your dancing shoes.

Pre-‘DiscoShow concept

The DiscoShow” annex was once the planned home of the Kind Heaven entertainment district.

You might remember — or not — that project was announced in March 2018 and was moving toward opening in August of that year. The Southeast Asia-themed attraction was to feature live entertainment, several restaurants and a 360-degree walking tour.

The partners were Caesars Entertainment, large-scale entertainment company Immersive Artistry and Perry Farrell of Jane’s Addiction.

Months after the original launch date came and went, Kind Heaven’s opening was pushed back to spring 2020, and COVID wiped out any discussion of the attraction’s future. The project quietly melted away, reportedly because of funding shortfalls, with no formal announcement.

Classic Killers

The Killers sample a couple of vintage Vegas songs in their series at the Colosseum. “Burning Love” by Elvis and Sinatra’s “Luck Be a Lady” were in the opening night’s set list on Wednesday. But “Viva Las Vegas,” frequently unearthed by the band, is not on the list.

Your VegasVille Moment

A little more than 13 months after he overcame a life-threatening medical episode, Michael Grimm played his latest show at Myron’s at the Smith Center on Wednesday night. Grimm hasn’t sounded better than in this performance, as he unfurled a show heavy on originals, with a few covers in the mix.

In July 2023, the entertainment community coalesced to raise some $60,000 to help Grimm to recovery. He has since passed a year clean and sober, and was a picture of gratitude on this occasion. So was a room packed with supporters.

Nature’s calling

Andrew and Mike Tierney, aka the Tierney Brothers, are performing formally for the first time outside the Human Nature format on Monday night. The Tierneys join the Justin Carder Trio at Easy’s Cocktail Lounge at Aria.

HN still exists as a three-man unit in Las Vegas, with original member Toby Allen, in recurring performances at South Point Showroom. They have also toured their native Australia with Phil Burton, in their original four-man configuration. Human Nature debuted in 2009 at Imperial Palace, now Linq Hotel, home of “DiscoShow” for more connectivity at that property.”

A noble proposal

Harrah’s Cabaret headlining mentalist Colin Cloud picked Scotland to propose to his girlfriend, Jenna Jones, on Friday night. She said yes. This lovely moment closed Cloud’s show at Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

Cool Hang Alert

Harrah’s comic Carlos Mencia hosts a new, late-night karaoke party from 10 p.m.-midnight at The Composers Room at Historic Commercial Center. The show follows Mencia’s headlining appearance in the “Stars of Comedy” series Harrah’s Showroom.

