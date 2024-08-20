Flavor Flav, Team USA medalists party on the Strip

Flavor Flav helped Team USA’s water polo squad pay for the Olympics. On Saturday, he invited the crew to the Strip.

Travis Cloer performs during a wedding vow-renewal ceremony for nearly 300 couples as Las Vegas celebrates 70 years as the Wedding Capital of the World at Caesars Palace on September 3, 2023. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @JohnnyKats

Wayne Newton welcomes Miriam Gomez with Leaders in Training while Governor Joe Lombardo looks on as the National Football League and Las Vegas Super Bowl LVIII Host Committee host the Welcome to Super Bowl LVIII Press Conference in the Mandalay Bay Convention Center on Monday, Feb. 5, 2024, in Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Anais Thomassian of Fish Circus walks through the crowd while performing at The Dive Bar on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Anais Thomassian of Fish Circus performs at The Dive Bar on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

The Kid LAROI Celebrates His 21st Birthday in Las Vegas at XS Nightclub Inside Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 17. (Wynn Nightlife)

The Kid Laroi jumps On Stage at His 21st Birthday Celebration at XS Nightclub Inside Wynn Las Vegas on Aug. 17. (Wynn Nightlife)

Stand-up comedian Maz Jobrani poses in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Tuesday, May 25, 2021. He headlines Laugh Factory at Tropicana from Friday through Sunday. (AP Photo/Kamran Jebreili)

This weekend, the U.S. Olympic women’s water polo team jumped into the party pool, metaphorically speaking, with Flavor Flav.

The clock-bearing, hip-hop legend led team members Maggie Steffens, Rachel Fattal, Jordan Raney, Ashleigh Johnson and Emily Ausmus to Zouk Nightclub on Saturday night.

With a cocktail server proudly waving the stars and stripes, the squad was welcomed by blasts of cold steam from the club’s CO2 cannons, confetti falling from the ceiling, an illuminated “TEAM USA” sign inspired by the Welcome to Fabulous Las Vegas sign, illuminated party wands, and the grandeur of Flav himself.

English DJ and producer Duke Dumont performed “Ocean Drive” and other club favorites. Flav wore a blue Team USA sweatsuit and officially branded hat. His famous necklace clock was designed in a patriotic red, white and blue rhinestone trim.

Before hitting the club, Team Flav dined at Fuhu Asian-fusion restaurant. The team members were hosted at Conrad Las Vegas. Flav sponsored the team’s silver-medal run in Paris. He posed with a photo of the players, writing, “I’m so proud of these girls and the movement in women’s sports that we fueling.”

Twenty-one, not done

You might remember, or not, your 21st-birthday celebration. It likely didn’t involve hopping onstage at a Strip nightclub while fake cash featuring your face showered the masses.

That’s how The Kid Laroi cavorted during 21st birthday Saturday night at XS Nightclub at Wynn Las Vegas. The Australian rapper-songwriter threw back tequila shots backed by Aperol Spritz, while photos of him as a baby served as party favors.

Wynn Nightlife resident headliner DJ Gryffin performed “Stay” and “Girls,” and also, by happy coincidence, a new track titled “Aperol Spritz.” Laroi was delivered a custom, three-tiered cake featuring his album covers and topped by a silver No. 21. He and his entourage of 10 pals took off at about 10 a.m.

During the afternoon, Laroi partied at Encore Beach Club with The Chainsmokers. The electronic duo of Alex Pall and Drew Taggart played the Laroi smash, “Nights Like This.” Late Friday night/early Saturday morning, just after turning 21, Laroi took in Marshmello’s set at XS. Of course, he climbed on stage then, too, because in Vegas, you only hit 21 once.

Spate of openings

A spate — spate, I tell you! — of headliner announcements flooded our inbox Monday morning:

— ’80s hit-makers Tears For Fears, still a terrific live act, plays BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Oct. 30 and Nov. 1-2. Tickets on sale 10 a.m. Pacific Friday at tearsforfears.com.

I caught the duo of Roland Orzabal and Curt Smith in July 2017, when they opened for Hall & Oates at T-Mobile Arena. I walked out amazed, by the special guests.

— An example of our What Works in Vegas feature, Maz Jobrani is booked at The Venetian Theatre on Dec. 21-22. Tickets on sale 10 a.m Pacific Friday at ticketmaster.com, venetianlasvegas.com or any box office at The Venetian.

Jobrani has made The Venetian his Vegas home. But prior to starring at the fancy theater, he was a popular draw at Laugh Factory at the Tropicana. The native of Tehran has a strong Persian fan base, and sold out three nights at the now-closed venue in September 2021.

— Mr. Las Vegas is Mr. Laughlin for a night in December. Wayne Newton plays The Edge Pavilion at Edgewater on Dec. 7. Expect gold-standard tunes, world-class charisma, and an air of Paco Rabanne during the holiday season. We expect the temperatures in Laughlin will be in the 90s by then … But Newton will be tuxed-up, regardless.

Taking the Dive …

Sometimes you need to mark a moment for no other reason than it blows your mind. Saturday night at the vaunted Vegas institution, The Dive Bar, at 4110 S Maryland Pkwy,, was such a time.

Anais Thomassian of the musically nimble ensemble Fish Circus overtook the club at about 11:30 p.m. Saturday. A version of the ensemble party band has performed at such L.A. haunts as Troubadour, the Viper Room and Spaceland.

They don’t play Vegas enough. Thomassian, the originator of the Penny Pibbets character in “Absinthe,” arrived in a Marie Antoinette-style ball dress trimmed with LEDs. She deconstructed to a tasteful, mostly, underwear ensemble while playing a credible accordion (seemed credible; I’m not an expert) and singing with great resonance.

By the time the trombone player stripped to leopard-patterned bikini briefs and gave the guy who said he was a recovering alcoholic a lap dance, you knew the party was in full bloom.

The next sensible step for Fish Circus is a residency run at the Colosseum. Or, another gig at The Dive Bar. We’ll be there, coincidentally or otherwise.

Your VegasVille Moment

The Killers revive the old Stardust hotel-casino’s starburst sign design in the background of “Andy, You’re a Star” at the Colosseum. A fabulous Las Vegas touch.

Cool Hang Alert

The very architect of the Cool Hang, Travis Cloer, headlines Aliante Showroom in North Las Vegas (if you cross the Utah/Nevada border, you’ve gone too far) at 8 p.m. Saturday. Seriously, it’s a beautiful room and Cloer is consistently superb. He’s got the voice that brings about goosebumps. This show features a seven-piece band with Cloer giving a full run of the Frankie Valli songbook. Go to aliante.boydgaming.com for intel.

