Kats

Green Day teases to downtown Las Vegas pop-up show

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 17, 2023 - 5:40 pm
 
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday ...
Billie Joe Armstrong of Green Day performs during the Louder Than Life Music Festival on Sunday, Sept. 24, 2023, at Highland Festival Grounds in Louisville, Ky. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Lif ...
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Lif ...
Green Day lead singer Billie Joe Armstrong performs on the Downtown Stage during day two of Life is Beautiful on Saturday, Sept. 18, 2021, in downtown Las Vegas. (L.E. Baskow/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @Left_Eye_Images

Green Day is going with a club-first, festival-second strategy in its weekend trip to Las Vegas.

The venerable punk band has all but formally announced a Thursday pop-up show at Backstreet Bar & Billiards and Fremont Country Club on Fremont East. The band posted a video on social media of the club’s marquee at 601 Fremont Street.

The clip was set to the band’s 1994 anthem “When I Come Around.” The written message was, “Heloooooo Vegas, see you soon,” followed by a slot machine, single red die and an emoji with dollar signs as eyes and a green tongue. Or maybe it’s barfing. Hard to tell.

The club’s roof was adorned with a banner reading, “SEND AN S.O.S. IT’S GETTING SERIOUS.”

The band had been reported to be playing a pop-up show Thursday, ahead of its appearance Friday and Saturday at the When We Were Young festival at Las Vegas Festival Grounds. Ticket info has yet to be announced. Best advice, at the moment, is to follow the band’s social channels and official website, and be ready to rock.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

