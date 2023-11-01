‘I’m fired up’: Toby Keith selling fast in Vegas return

Toby Keith has brought the party the Strip for nearly two decades, even when he wasn’t present.

Peril, the "Fantasy" at Luxor star for hopes to take this production to the big screen or Broadway.

Peril, the “Fantasy” at Luxor star for hopes to take this production to the big screen or Broadway.

“Putting it out in the universe,” as she says. The musical charts her path as a member of the cleaning crew in a San Francisco assisted-living facility, to the cruise ships and finally to Las Vegas. Her story is the type where you say, “You can’t make this stuff up.” And it’s here Myron’s debut. Break a leg, but not a broom.

Let’s have a paaaarty!

Toby Keith has brought the revelry to the Strip for nearly two decades, even when he wasn’t present. His Toby Keith’s I Love This Bar and Grill at Harrah’s was a thumpin’-good time, especially on the nights the country-rock band Cash Presley headlined the venue.

The bar opened in 2006, halting operations in March 2022 and never making it out of the COVID shutdown. It is now Walk-On’s Sports Bistreaux.

But Keith himself is still a popular live performer, performing at Dolby Live on Dec. 10-11 and 14. The first two shows sold out in minutes (how many, not disclosed), so the third was added. But no others will be booked. Keith is on sale at 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

“I’m fired up for these three shows, and clearly you are, too,” Keith said in a video statement.

Oddly (unless you live in Vegas), the 62-year-old country star is immortalized in Carrot Top’s show at Luxor. The crowd is treated to video from the 2012 Billboard Music Awards Show, when Keith entered MGM Grand Garden and swept Carrot Top up during “Red Solo Cup. “I was in his armpit, the whole time,” Topper says. If you look close at the full version of the clip, you can also spot Mr. Las Vegas, Wayne Newton, deep in the background.

Maniscalco re-ups

Sebastian Maniscalco is back at Encore Theater for a quartet of shows Feb. 9-10, or Super Bowl 2024 weekend. Tickets are on sale 10 a.m. Pacific time Friday at Ticketmaster.com.

Maniscalco filmed his latest Netflix special, “Is It Me?” at Encore Theater in August 2022 (he asked us all to dress up for the event). The 50-year-old performer co-hosts the podcast “The Pete and Sebastian Show” with fellow comic Pete Correale. Most recently, he’s launched the “Daddy vs. Doctor” podcast with his kids’ pediatrician, Dr. Scott Cohen. The two chat about raising a family. The new project is in addition to Maniscalco’s ongoing acting career.

“I’m able to take on projects I’m passionate about, just do really quality stuff. I’m fortunate to be in a position where I can really calculate what I’m doing and not spread myself too thin,” Maniscalco says. ‘The goal is not to be the next Denzel Washington, but to have some fun and be creative in another realm.”

Pearl’s Super headliner

The Black Crowes are headlining Super Bowl weekend at Pearl at the Palms, Feb. 9-10. Doors at 7 p.m., tickets 10 a.m. Friday Pacific time at Ticketmaster.com. We go back many years with brothers Chris Robinson and Rich Robinson. The band raged at The Joint at the Hard Rock Hotel in December ‘96, just months after I’d moved to Vegas. A night I knew I was in the right place.

‘Abandon’ extends

“Abandon” has added shows through Sunday at Vegas Theatre Company in the Arts District. Shows 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. From the company: “Set in the dark corners of 1800s Paris, ‘Abandon’ pushes the boundaries of live theater, while taking audiences on a terrifying journey through the life and writings of the Marquis de Sade during his years spent imprisoned in insane asylums.” Apt fare for the Arts District on weekend nights, and the success of this production is encouraging.

ArtWalk UNLV

UNLV hosts its 6th Annual Art Walk from 5 p.m.-9 p.m. Friday. Art exhibitions, music and dance performances, film demonstrations and theater events are in the program at the UNLV academic mall. Food, a beer garden, maybe an actual garden … All of it, part of the walking tour.

The Art Walk extends across the UNLV campus, from the architecture building to Barrick Museum, along the campus mall and to the Flashlight installation at the Performing Arts Center.

Vegas philanthropist Susan N. Houston co-presents the event. Go to UNLV.edu for intel. The event is free and open to the public. Parking is also free. So no excuses.

Cool Hang Alert

The electronic, hip-hop “experimental” Red Leather headlines Beverly Theater at 7 p.m. Thursday. The Dollheads sibling pop-punk band is special guest. I’ve heard amazing accounts of both acts. Tickets are $10 (a mere pittance); go to thebeverlytheater.com for intel.

