Imagine Dragons close out epic SEMA Fest — PHOTOS
Imagine Dragons filled the bill to cap the two-day SEMA Fest at Las Vegas Festival Grounds.
The closing of an epic event in Las Vegas called for an epic Vegas band, and again Imagine Dragons answered the call.
The Vegas-rooted rockers closed the second night of SEMA Fest at Las Vegas Festival Grounds on Saturday. The Dragons unleashed such fan faves as “Believer,” “It’s Time,” “Shots,” and “Radioactive” on the event’s primary, ZYN Stage.
AJR, Walk the Moon, Struts, Badflower and Renforshort preceded the Dragons’ performance. Friday, Wiz Khalifa, Third Eye Blind, Bush, Ludacris and Starcrawler also appeared on the main stage.
The inaugural event mixed music from a multitude of genres and the automotive culture during the annual SEMA show in Las Vegas. The Festival Grounds were described by organizers as a “ultimate automotive playground.” About 160,000 conventioneers attended the conference last week and weekend. More than 20 acts performed.
