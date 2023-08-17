It’s showtime, on and off the Strip, at Las Vegas supper clubs

Whether it’s CeeLo Green hopping onstage or a great local act, supper clubs are flourishing in Vegas.

Surveying supper clubs in Las Vegas might not be as adventurous as a voyage to the Okavango Delta of Botswana in southern Africa, the inspiration for the design of Delilah at Wynn Las Vegas. But checking out what Vegas has to offer in this genre is a fruitful trek.

Options include ornately appointed nightspots on the Strip, a cozy hang at a smooth jazz club in Henderson, a hot spot across from The Smith Center, or a venue serving sushi and live music in a Spring Valley strip mall.

Clubs pairing dinner and live entertainment have gained momentum on and off the Strip in post-pandemic Las Vegas. These clubs offer a quintessential night on the town, available to cost-conscious locals and well-financed tourists alike. A collection of such nightspots:

Delilah

The celebrity drop-ins are the stuff of legend: Adele, Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak, Justin Bieber, Justin Timberlake with Jimmy Fallon, CeeLo Green, Dua Lipa, 50 Cent and even Dennis Rodman have been onstage or dined at Delilah.

Ace L.A. musician and music director Ryan Cross amasses the singers and musicians. The bassist has recruited top Vegas vocalists and musicians for nightly performances. Sunday’s late-night big band jazz show is the time for serious music fans to gather.

Plan ahead for Delilah, even two months out. Dinner reservations are notoriously difficult to secure.

From the menu: Grilled branzino, roasted potatoes, wild oregano, Mediterranean olives, ladolemono dressing, $59.

Hours: 5:30-10:30 p.m. daily. Late night dining: 11 p.m.-close Thursdays to Sundays.

Information: wynnlasvegas.com

Mayfair Supper Club

The supper club at Bellagio is a trip to Las Vegas in its 1960s heyday, bowing to the Rat Pack-era motif, with touches of 1930s New York City. A full production show is served with dinner, drinks and dessert.

The Mayfair stage show was revamped with singers Claire Souliér as May Montgomery (inspired by such icons as Marilyn Monroe, Madonna, Mae West and Lady Gaga) and Jason Martinez as Fred Lowell (a Fred Astaire vibe from the former “Jersey Boys” cast member). A crack band and dance team backs the scripted production, written by Broadway pro Adam North.

From the menu: Garlic-crusted prime rib, au jus, fresh horseradish, $88.

Hours: 5- 10 p.m. Mondays-Thursdays, Sundays; 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Supper club: 5-10 p.m. Sundays-Thursdays, 5-11 p.m. Fridays-Saturdays. Mayfair After Dark: 11 p.m.-1 a.m.

Information: bellagio.mgmresorts.com

Rouge Room

The Red Rock Resort venue just off the casino floor has been bathed in red since its days as Cherry, just after the hotel opened in 2006, and more recently Crimson.

Velvet curtains and a golden door lead into the Parisian-influenced Rouge Room, where the atmosphere reaches to the 1920s and ’30s. A pair of bars are set opposite that entryway, with plush crimson-hued banquettes and cocktail tables encircling a dedicated grand piano.

The scene spills to an adults-only cabana deck.

The club’s live music/DJs program is presented from 7 p.m. until close Fridays through Sundays.

From the menu: Steak au poire, Australian wagyu filet, frites, $95.

Rouge Room Lounge hours: 5 p.m.-midnight Thursdays and Sundays, 5 p.m.-1 a.m. Fridays and Saturdays.

Information: rougeroomlv.com

Vic’s Las Vegas

The jazz club in Symphony Park catches audiences on their way to, and from, The Smith Center. Proprietors Chris Lowden and Paul Lowden Jr. have created a true jazz club hang in the main dining room, which local musicians have likened to a night in Manhattan.

The core band is the Las Vegas Academy Trio. Such national artists as drummer Jeff Hamilton, trumpet great Benny Benack III, pianist Tamir Hendelman and keyboardist Jan Hammer have played the room.

The Lounge at Vic’s has its own appeal, with several big screens and big couches for sports viewing. Hanging from the walls are photos of Jack Jones, Ann-Margret, Don Rickles, George Burns, Siegfried & Roy and Ray Charles. Those black-and-whites date to family patriarch Paul Lowden’s days as a keyboard player in Vegas lounges.

From the menu: clam linguini, little neck sea clams with wine and garlic, $36.

Hours: lunch: 11 a.m.-3 p.m.; happy hour: 2-5 p.m.; dinner: 5-10 p.m. daily; bar-lounge-gaming: 24/7.

Information: vicslasvegas.com

Maxan Jazz Sushi & Jazz

The title reinforces the focus on jazz. Max Wirjo and his wife, Angie Stecia, have established a schedule of consistently high-quality Vegas jazz acts since opening at 4130 S. Decatur Blvd. in July 2022.

Maxan Jazz presents live music six nights a week (dark Tuesdays), typically smaller acts and the popular Latin and swing dance nights each week. Vegas favorites pepper the club’s entertainment schedule.

From the menu: soft shell crab roll, $21.

Hours: 6-11 p.m. Wednesdays through Mondays (closed Tuesdays); live music 7-10 p.m.

Information: maxanjazz.com

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.