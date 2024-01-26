Justin Timberlake announces show on Las Vegas Strip

Justin Timberlake actúa en el escenario durante la gran celebración de apertura del Fontainebleau Las Vegas, el 13 de diciembre de 2023, en Las Vegas. (Bryan Steffy/Getty Images para Fontainebleau Las Vegas)

Justin Timberlake’s appearance on the Strip in December was designed to forecast his 2024 tour.

We now know the details.

Timberlake is playing T-Mobile Arena on May 10, concert promoter Live Nation announced on Friday announced. “The Forget Tomorrow World Tour” will include 22 cities.

Live Nation says fans can expect to hear songs from Timberlake’s forthcoming new album “Everything I Thought It Was.”

Tickets will be available starting with a fan club pre-sale beginning on Monday, Jan. 29. Existing fan club members will receive a unique code via email for access to purchase tickets. The general on sale begins 10 a.m. Friday at AXS.com.

Timberlake was most recently in Las Vegas on Dec. 14 at Fontainebleau’s BleauLive Theater, headlining the VIP invite party after a set by Paul Anka.

Timberlake created a ripple by performing his 2002 hit single, “Cry Me a River,” to open the show. The song, which has lyrics that refer to an unfaithful partner, had been recently by Timberlake’s his ex-girlfriend Britney Spears in her memoir, The Woman in Me. Timberlake called out, “No disrespect,” as he started that number.

The 42-year-old Timberlake, donning a white tux jacket, also performed fully produced versions “Sexy Back,” “Suite & Tie,” “Rock Your Body,” and “Cry Me a River,” before which he asked the well-heeled crowd, “Sing along, if you know the words!” He commanded a reported $5 million appearance fee, not including production and transportation costs, for the show.

