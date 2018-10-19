Osmond says Donny & Marie Las Vegas show is done in 2019

During an appearance on KXNT Channel 13’s “Morning Blend” show, Donny Osmond issued the starting announcement that Donny & Marie would end their run at Flamingo Las Vegas in 2019

Not sure if Donny Osmond is a fan of “This is Spinal Tap,” but today he said of the Donny & Marie show, “This one goes to 11.”

And no further.

Osmond, during an appearance on KTNV Channel 13’s “Morning Blend” show, issued the startling announcement that Donny & Marie would end their run at Flamingo Las Vegas in 2019. The duo just re-signed their contract last month, adding an 11th year at the hotel, and that contract ends in November 2019.

“Next year is our final year,” Osmond told co-hosts J.J. Snyder and Shawn Tempesta. “We’ve been talking about it for quite a while, but definitely, our countdown has started.” Osmond also told Midday host Dayna Roselli the same thing as Roselli recorded him on an Instagram story.

Nonetheless, Osmond’s announcement appeared to catch those close to the Donny & Marie show off-guard. No news release about the production’s future was sent in conjunction with Osmond’s appearance. Follow-up calls and to Osmond’s representatives and to Caesars Entertainment officials for further confirmation have not been returned. Neither sibling posted any social-media messages to the public about these plans, as they had when teaming for their contract-extension announcement.

The duo opened what had been planned as a six-week run at the hotel in September 2008. Since, the hotel has named the theater for the popular sibling act, which just revamped the production in line with the contract extension.

The Osmonds’ show is the second long-running production this week to announce it is leaving the Donny & Marie Showroom.”Legends in Concerts” producers said Tuesday that show would relocate to Tropicana Las Vegas next Valentine’s Day. That show closes at the Flamingo on Dec. 30.

