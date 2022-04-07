67°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas NV
Watch 7&7
Homicide Tracker
Thing to do
Kats

Penn & Teller unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
April 6, 2022 - 8:06 pm
 
"The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is shown with Penn & Teller after being eliminated and unm ...
"The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is shown with Penn & Teller after being eliminated and unmasked on Wednesday night's episode. (Fox Network)

Hydra was Penn & Teller after all.

The Rio headliners were eliminated and unmasked on the Fox show “The Masked Singer’ on Wednesday night. The costume was a three-headed monster. But the piece was revealed to be just two individuals when host Nick Cannon removed the middle head was removed to show a rabbit coming out of a hat.

Magic, in other words.

P&T covered ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” while representing Team Bad on Wednesday’s episode. Guest judge Nicole Byer stunned the panel by correctly guessing Penn & Teller were inside the elaborate costume. The “Nailed It!” host joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the judges’ panel.

“It was really great doing this show. The panelists are so nice and the costumers are some of the best we’ve ever worked with,” Penn Jillette said in an interview following the duo’s dismissal. “Many people have told us this is the most complicated costume. They picked the right guys for it. I mean, we’ve hung upside-down. We have been in much smaller places than that.”

The night’s “mega clue” was a deck of cards made up entirely of jokers. Apparently, no one seized on the fact that Hydra is a Gillette product, phonetically matching Jillettte’s surname.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
1
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
The Siegel Group acquires ‘last great piece of land available on the north Strip’
2
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
Las Vegas Strip closure for NFL Draft formally approved
3
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
Firearms instructor charged with murder after shooting suspected car thief
4
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
Las Vegas airport sees another round of flight cancellations Monday
5
Missing Indiana couple found in Esmeralda County; man dead
Missing Indiana couple found in Esmeralda County; man dead
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST