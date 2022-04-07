Penn & Teller unmasked on ‘The Masked Singer’

"The Masked Singer" host Nick Cannon is shown with Penn & Teller after being eliminated and unmasked on Wednesday night's episode. (Fox Network)

Hydra was Penn & Teller after all.

The Rio headliners were eliminated and unmasked on the Fox show “The Masked Singer’ on Wednesday night. The costume was a three-headed monster. But the piece was revealed to be just two individuals when host Nick Cannon removed the middle head was removed to show a rabbit coming out of a hat.

Magic, in other words.

P&T covered ZZ Top’s “Sharp Dressed Man” while representing Team Bad on Wednesday’s episode. Guest judge Nicole Byer stunned the panel by correctly guessing Penn & Teller were inside the elaborate costume. The “Nailed It!” host joined Ken Jeong, Jenny McCarthy, Nicole Scherzinger and Robin Thicke on the judges’ panel.

“It was really great doing this show. The panelists are so nice and the costumers are some of the best we’ve ever worked with,” Penn Jillette said in an interview following the duo’s dismissal. “Many people have told us this is the most complicated costume. They picked the right guys for it. I mean, we’ve hung upside-down. We have been in much smaller places than that.”

The night’s “mega clue” was a deck of cards made up entirely of jokers. Apparently, no one seized on the fact that Hydra is a Gillette product, phonetically matching Jillettte’s surname.

