Raiders gift Golden Knights custom jerseys at club party

Members of the Golden Knights are shown in custom Raiders jerseys at Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders-Packers game on Monday, Oct. 9, 2023. (Danny Mahoney)

One thing about toting the Stanley Cup around. You can get in anywhere.

The Cup in tow, the Golden Knights waded into Wynn Field Club at Allegiant Stadium during the Raiders’ 17-13 victory over the Packers on Monday night.

The team opened the night by lighting the Al Davis Memorial Torch during pregame festivities.

The Raiders furnished the NHL champs with customized Raiders jerseys (meaning, each player’s number and name the back). Johnathan Marchessault, Mark Stone, Logan Thompson, Paul Cotter, Adin Hill, William Carrier, Nicolas Hague, Keegan Kolesar, Chandler Stephenson, Zach Whitecloud and Brett Howden were the Golden Knights on hand.

Retired Raider great Charles Woodson was also in the mix, celebrating his 47th birthday (which was Saturday). Woodson was feted with a cake in the design of his Woodson Bourbon Whiskey line. Pop star and DJ Anderson .Paak and NBA star Blake Griffin joined the party.

Woodson was given a gigantic necklace, shape of the Raiders’ emblem, with a a photo of himself in his playing days. And, as Woodson was with the Packers from 2006-2012, there were some green No. 21 jerseys around the stadium. But the party was all Silver & Black.

Cool Hang Alert

On the topic of All Things Vegas, local native Franky Perez and the All-Nighters play 8 p.m. Friday at Rocks Lounge at Red Rock Resort. Mad talent everywhere, horn section, dancers … Maybe a fedora … It’s the debut of this version of Perez’s band. Get there to watch a front man who always commits. No cover, 21-over.

