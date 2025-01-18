55°F
weather icon Clear
Las Vegas, NV
Kats

‘The Office’ co-star checks out the Plaza

Actor B.J. Novak and Palms CEO Johnathan Jossel are shown at Oscar's Steakhouse on Wednesdsay, ...
Actor B.J. Novak and Palms CEO Johnathan Jossel are shown at Oscar's Steakhouse on Wednesdsay, Jan. 15, 2025. (Johnathan Jossel)
More Stories
Lady Gaga and Brian Newman, not pictured, perform at NoMad Restaurant at Park MGM on the Strip ...
Lady Gaga, John Mayer-Dave Matthews collab to highlight ‘FireAid’
A rendering of Palm Tree Beach Club at MGM Grand, due to open in 2025 at the former Wet Republi ...
New Las Vegas Strip dayclub taking over famous party venue
7 must-see Las Vegas shows for 2025
‘I’m all in’: Sphere books next headliner for a dozen dates
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 18, 2025 - 10:36 am
 

The guy who looked like Ryan from “The Office” at the Plaza the other night, was.

Standup-comic-actor-screenwriter-producer B.J. Novak visited the Plaza, and Oscar’s Steakhouse, on Wednesday. He and Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel conversed about a project Novak is developing, related to Las Vegas.

Novak has spent the past week in town and is due back by the end of the month. Details forthcoming.

Novak is best known for portraying Ryan Howard on NBC’s “The Office” for eight years. But he’s a wide-ranging entertainment vet, appearing in such feature films as “Inglourious Basterds,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Founder.”

Novak is also creator and executive producer of “The Premise” anthology series on Hulu. And, he and fellow “Office” co-star John Krasinski were classmates at Newton South High School in Massachusetts, class of ‘97.

Cool Hang Alert

Tony Pereira’s Guitar Night” turns a year old at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maxan Jazz. Rob Goldsmith, John Wedemeyer and John Falbo are the guitarists, with Boris Shapiro on drums and Cheyenne Adams on vocals. This is billed as an “exploration” of the Great American Songbook. Exploration? I thought we found it ages ago. No matter. Killer lineup, go to maxanjazz.com for intel.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on X, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

MOST READ
In case you missed it
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
MORE STORIES