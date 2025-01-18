‘The Office’ co-star checks out the Plaza

B.J. Novak, best known for portraying Ryan Howard on NBC’s “The Office” for eight years, visited the Plaza on Wednesday.

Actor B.J. Novak and Palms CEO Johnathan Jossel are shown at Oscar's Steakhouse on Wednesdsay, Jan. 15, 2025. (Johnathan Jossel)

The guy who looked like Ryan from “The Office” at the Plaza the other night, was.

Standup-comic-actor-screenwriter-producer B.J. Novak visited the Plaza, and Oscar’s Steakhouse, on Wednesday. He and Plaza CEO Jonathan Jossel conversed about a project Novak is developing, related to Las Vegas.

Novak has spent the past week in town and is due back by the end of the month. Details forthcoming.

Novak is best known for portraying Ryan Howard on NBC’s “The Office” for eight years. But he’s a wide-ranging entertainment vet, appearing in such feature films as “Inglourious Basterds,” “Saving Mr. Banks” and “The Founder.”

Novak is also creator and executive producer of “The Premise” anthology series on Hulu. And, he and fellow “Office” co-star John Krasinski were classmates at Newton South High School in Massachusetts, class of ‘97.

Cool Hang Alert

“Tony Pereira’s Guitar Night” turns a year old at 7 p.m. Saturday at Maxan Jazz. Rob Goldsmith, John Wedemeyer and John Falbo are the guitarists, with Boris Shapiro on drums and Cheyenne Adams on vocals. This is billed as an “exploration” of the Great American Songbook. Exploration? I thought we found it ages ago. No matter. Killer lineup, go to maxanjazz.com for intel.

Streaming platforms for "FireAid," scheduled for 6 p.m. Jan. 30 at Intuit Dome and Kia Forum:

Apple Music and the Apple TV app, Max, iHeartRadio, KTLA+, Netflix/Tudom, Paramount+, Prime Video and the Amazon Music Channel on Twitch, SiriusXM, exclusively on "LIFE with John Mayer," Spotify, SoundCloud, Veeps, and YouTube, and at select AMC Theatre locations in 70 US markets. iHeartRadio will serve as the national audio partner to FireAid, using its more than 860 radio stations, its digital platforms and the iHeartRadio app.