Tyson to debut new autobiographic show at Hard Rock in Florida

There has been no disputing Mike Tyson’s draw as a star on the Strip. He’s also a box-office bonanza on the road.

Former boxer Mike Tyson is shown after the unveiling of his statue at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas.

Former boxer Mike Tyson, left, poses for photos with Mulberry Street Pizzeria founder and owner Richie Palmer, right, after unveiling Tyson's statue at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former boxer Mike Tyson, right, poses for photos with Mulberry Street Pizzeria founder and owner Richie Palmer, left, after signing on the wall of Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

El ex boxeador Mike Tyson, en el centro, posa para fotos frente a la recién inaugurada estatua de Tyson en la pizzería Mulberry Street en District at Resorts World Las Vegas, el jueves 21 de octubre de 2021, en Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former boxer Mike Tyson, center, poses for photos in front of newly unveiled Tyson's stature at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

El ex boxeador Mike Tyson, a la derecha, posa para fotos con el fundador y propietario de Mulberry Street Pizzeria, Richie Palmer, a la izquierda, después de firmar en la pared de Mulberry Street Pizzeria en el District at Resorts World Las Vegas, el jueves 21 de octubre de 2021, en Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Mulberry Street Pizzeria founder and owner Richie Palmer, left, and Resorts World President Scott Sibella, right, applaud after unveiling of boxing legend Mike TysonÕs statue as Mike Tyson, center, looks on at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

Former boxer Mike Tyson greets people in front of newly unveiled his stature at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas, Thursday, Oct. 21, 2021, in Las Vegas. (Chitose Suzuki / Las Vegas Review-Journal) @chitosephoto

The boxing legend is planning a return of his autobiographical show, originally titled “Undisputed Truth — Live On Stage,” and later “Undisputed Truth — Round 2.” But he says the show won’t be at MGM Grand, where it performed at Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club in its second run in 2016-2017.

“We want to start it at Hard Rock Hotel in Florida, in 60-90 days,” Tyson said. “That’s a conservative estimate. But we’re going to start there and do a tour of the Hard Rocks around the country.”

Tyson disclosed the plans Thursday, just after the unveiling of his beyond-lifesize statue at Mulberry Street Pizzeria in the District at Resorts World Las Vegas

Mike’s wife, Kiki Tyson, said the couple are producing the show themselves this round. The title is yet to be determined.

The relaunch would be at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Tampa, otherwise known as the “The Guitar Hotel” as its tower is shaped like an old Fender. Tyson has most recently booked at the Seminole Hard Rock Event Center in April 2020, the show canceled by the pandemic. He has also made personal appearances at Hard Rock Tulsa over the years.

“Undisputed Truth” originated at MGM Grand’s Hollywood Theatre in 2012, produced by Adam Steck’s SPI Entertainment. The show performed later that year, with Spike Lee at the wheel, at Longacre Theatre on Broadway. That led to a 36-show national tour and special on HBO in November 2013.

Onstage, the fighter-turned-headliner has always been a powerhouse onstage. He consistently filled Brad Garrett’s 300-seater in the Underground at MGM Grand. The show was at once scripted, and highly unpredictable. On opening night Tyson flew into a highly entertaining monologue when his ear monitors faltered. You had to be there.

Grambling mecca

Expect a musical spectacle when the famous Grambling State Marching Band performs at halftime of Sunday’s Raiders-Eagles game at Allegiant Stadium. A total of 160 musicians will take the field. Expect master musicianship and choreography.

“We hold band camps every year to make sure everyone can play their instruments and move consistently, the whole show,” band director Nikole Roebuck said in a phone chat Friday. She is the first female band director in school history.

The set list is to be a surprise, but as Roebuck says, “We will have something for everyone.” Several Raider alumni attended Grambling, including Pro Football Hall of Famer Willie Brown.

Bradshaw out

Knee surgery has sacked Terry Bradshaw in his show at Luxor. The NFL great and Fox Sports broadcaster underwent a scheduled knee replacement (his left) last week. He had his right knee replaced in 2016. His next date at Atrium Showroom is Dec. 3.

Barth show

Vegas-based tattoo icon Mario Barth is presenting the “Life In Ink” country-rock show at 6 p.m. Wednesday at Mosaic on the Strip. Lonestar and Tyler Rich are in the mix. Lonestar has charted nine No. 1 hits on the Billboard country charts, including “Amazed,” “Amazed”, “Come Cryin’ To Me” and “No News.” Rich recorded the hit “The Difference,” and his new release is “Better Than You’re Used Too.” Tickets are $50 and $75, available at ticketweb.com.

Leaving ‘Legends’

Frank Marino has announced he will be leaving “Legends In Concert” at the Tropicana, on Nov. 20, a day before his 58th birthday. He joined the show as emcee in the fall of 2019. Mario is focusing on his “Divas Las Vegas” production, which plays Italian American Club on Dec. 3. “I have nothing but great things to say about ‘Legends,’ and it was a really great experience for me,” Marino said Saturday. “But my plan has been to bring ‘Divas’ back, and were are starting that process in December.”

Fisher moves on

Former KTNV Channel 13 anchor Beth Fisher has taken a community relations position at Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department. Fisher had been social media officer for the city of Henderson since leaving KTNV in September 2019.

Not so ‘Crazy’

Don’t be surprised to know “Crazy Girls” is looking to Westgate Cabaret as a possible new home. The topless revue was shut down when Caesars Entertainment closed its Planet Hollywood theater in May. The show has a deep history on the Strip, 35 years combined at Riviera and Planet Hollywood, and a famous statue that could well complement the Elvis in the lobby.

Front-row Ross

The person who handed Lady Gaga a crown — because she is the queen — at Park Theater on Thursday night was Sarah Hester Ross. She is the headliner at Bar at Times Square at New York-New York, and also at Notoriety Live at Neonopolis, and also a reliably funny individual.

Cool Hang Alert

Kelly Clinton-Holmes’ Thursday night “Sit In” at The Nevada Room has turned into a happening. Consistently full. Last week, Clinton-Holmes danced it up with Bubba Knight, and original member of Gladys Knight and the Pips. They had the classic moves down, folks. No cover, dinner is served, make reservations or risk being shut out.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.