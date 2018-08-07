Vegas Golden Knights fan Lil Jon on ice in ‘Hip Hop Houdini’

Smoothini dumps dozens of pucks on the ice. He tells Lil Jon to write a song title, any title, with a silver Sharpie on one of the pucks.

Lil Jon poses with the Stanley Cup during a concert ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Criss Angel, Lil Jon and Carrot Top are shown at T-Mobile Arena during Game 1 of the Stanley Cup Final between the Golden Knights and Washington Capitals on Monday, May 28, 2018. (John Katsilometes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

Lil Jon poses with the Stanley Cup during a concert ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lil Jon poses while performing during a concert ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

Lil Jon performs during a concert ahead of Game 1 of the NHL hockey Stanley Cup Final at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas on Monday, May 28, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

In the new Las Vegas sports reality, Lil Jon is synonymous with ice hockey.

The hip-hop star was one of the earliest and most fervent Vegas Golden Knights fans during the team’s inaugural season at T-Mobile Arena. He even performed in pre-game parties during NHL Playoff games at Toshiba Square at T-Mobile.

Lil Jon was thus a natural choice to appear in the Fuse series “Hip Hop Houdini,” hosted by an entertainer who fits that bill, the magician Smoothini. By happy coincidence, Both Lil Jon and the magic man are Las Vegas residents.

In an episode to air 10 p.m. today (and check local listings for where you can find the show on your various TV platforms) that was shot at Los Angeles Kings Valley Ice Center in L.A., Smoothini dumps dozens of pucks on the ice. He tells Lil Jon to write a song title, any title, with a silver Sharpie on one of the pucks.

Lil Jon scrawls “Get Low,” which he released in 2002 with East Side Boyz.

A group of players in Kings jerseys show up to fire all the pucks at Smoothini, who takes position in the goal in full gear. Severely overmatched, he catches a single puck.

Guess which one. He got low to catch it, too.

“You couldn’t pay me to do that (stuff)!” Lil Jon calls out. Smoothini responds, “All I could think was, shot! Shot, shot, shot!”

The series continues with such guest stars as Waka Flaka, Becky G, Iggy Azalea and A$AP Ferg.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.