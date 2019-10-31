Guns N’ Roses lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Guns N’ Roses conclude the latest leg of their “Not in This Lifetime Tour” with a pair of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace.

Guns N' Roses' Axl Rose, left, and Slash perform on the first weekend of the Austin City Limits Music Festival at Zilker Park on Friday, Oct. 4, 2019, in Austin, Texas. (Photo by Jack Plunkett/Invision/AP)

Tim Burton's "The Nightmare Before Christmas" - Jack Skellington (Danny Elfman & Chris Sarandon), Halloweentown's beloved Pumpkin King, is obsessed with bringing Christmas under his control and enlists his loyal townspeople to help him become a substitute Santa to create a "new and improved" version of the holiday. (Disney)

Music Director Donato Cabrera directs the Las Vegas Philharmonic on Saturday, Sept. 7, 2019, at The Smith Center for the Performing Arts, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager/Las Vegas Review-Journal) @benjaminhphoto

FILE - In this Feb. 20, 2016 file photo, Madonna performs during the Rebel Heart World Tour in Macau, China. Madonna at No. 12 on the Forbes' annual list of the 100 highest-paid celebrities with with $76.5 million. (AP Photo/Kin Cheung, File)

MUSIC

Guns N’ Roses

Bringing one of the biggest hard-rock treks ever into one of the smallest halls they’ve played on said trek, Guns N’ Roses conclude the latest leg of their “Not in This Lifetime Tour” — which is approaching $500 million in ticket sales since launching in 2016 — with a pair of shows at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. You may have seen them at T-Mobile Arena on one of three occasions over the past three years, but you’ve never seen them as up close and personal as you will at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Tickets start at $149; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘The Music of Danny Elfman’

The Las Vegas Philharmonic showcases the music of film and TV composer Danny Elfman on Saturday. The concert will feature popular works by the former Oingo Boingo frontman, and frequent Tim Burton collaborator, at 7:30 p.m. in The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. The program includes “The Simpsons” theme and selections from the films “Beetlejuice,” “Batman,” “Edward Scissorhands,” “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and more. Costumes are encouraged. Tickets are $30 to $110 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Madonna

At some of her Las Vegas shows over the past decade, she’s mock crucified herself atop a glimmering cross, pole danced on a leather saddle and been joined by a marching band suspended from the rafters, among many other visual flourishes. So what will Madonna do when she returns to town in support of latest record “Madame X”? Whatever it is, you’ll see it in detail as she’s playing a decidedly more intimate venue than usual. See her at 8:30 p.m. Thursday and Nov. 9 and 10 at the Colosseum at Caesars Palace. Tickets start at $55; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Planes, Trains & Automobiles’

As movies named after modes of transportation go, “Planes, Trains & Automobiles” may not reach the silly heights of “Airplane!” but it’s vastly superior to “Cars.” See Steve Martin and John Candy navigate the intricacies of sharing a motel room and a rental car with a stranger, all in the name of getting home in time for Thanksgiving, when it returns to theaters at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday. Catch it at Galaxy Theatres locations at the Boulevard Mall and the Cannery.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Foodie Fest

The Great American Foodie Fest is back, and this year admission is free. The festival, which draws more than 30,000 people over its four days, has moved to the M Resort, where it’ll take place Thursday through Nov. 10. Besides food and beverage vendors, there will be a beer garden, chef demonstrations, carnival rides and live entertainment. Visit greatamericanfoodiefest.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella