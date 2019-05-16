74°F
Janet Jackson’s residency leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Miss Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” showcase will chronicle the evolution of this Rock & Roll Hall of Famer
Las Vegas Review-Journal
May 16, 2019 - 9:58 am
 

Janet Jackson

“The Rhythm Nation” is turning 30, and its borders are being extended to encompass Las Vegas. Commemorating the 1989 release of the forward-looking R&B classic in question, Janet Jackson will celebrate that record and more during her new “Metamorphosis” residency, which will chronicle her evolution from self-conscious young lady to woman in control, at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional performances through May 26, at Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets start at $79; call 800-745-3000.

— Jason Bracelin

Janet Jackson’s “Metamorphosis” residency, which will chronicle her evolution from self-conscious young lady to woman in control, at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Tuesday and Wednesday, with additional performances through May 26, at Park Theater at Park MGM. (Photo by Amy Harris/Invision/AP)

Ice Cream Festival

You can have all the ice cream you want, and you don’t even have to scream. The annual Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, 333 S. Valley View Blvd., runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, and the $10 admission for adults ($8 for children 3 to 12) will bring all-you-can-eat cones, novelties, sundaes, floats and more. There also will be activities such as face painting and carnival games.

— Heidi Knapp Rinella

Alyssa Sheahan, 7, left, and Mackenzie Sheahan, 4, enjoy their treats during the Ice Cream Festival at the Springs Preserve, Saturday, May 20, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Beaut-T Day

The Center, 401 S. Maryland Parkway, will host Beau-T Day, a beauty and spa day for the trans community, and the Fandom Unite Youth Prom on Saturday. Beau-T Day will offer transfeminine, transmasculine, gender queer and other gender diverse members of the community beauty and grooming assistance from professionals in a safe, inclusive setting from 1 to 4 p.m. The prom, which runs from 7 to 10 p.m., encourages people ages 13 to 24 to “be who you are and bring who you want to bring.” There will be food, music and drag performances throughout the night. Visit thecenterlv.org for more information.

— Al Mancini

The Center, also known as the Gay and Lesbian Community Center of Southern Nevada, in Las Vegas on Thursday, Feb. 22, 2018. Chase Stevens Las Vegas Review-Journal @csstevensphoto

‘Steel Magnolias’

Grab a box of tissues: “Steel Magnolias” is coming back to movie theaters. The weepy Southern dramedy starring Sally Field, Dolly Parton and Julia Roberts, who received her first Oscar nomination for her contribution, is being celebrated ahead of its 30th anniversary. See it Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

— Christopher Lawrence

Sony Pictures

Dragon Boat Festival

Cheer on paddlers and racers competing in this fun two-day festival at Lake Las Vegas. The annual event — to raise awareness and funds to aid cancer services in the community — gets underway Saturday with a traditional lion dance and eye-dotting ceremony at 8:10 a.m., followed by races from 8:30 to 5 p.m. Family activities on land include entertainment, a kids area and a silent auction. On Sunday, racing begins at 9 a.m., with the finals scheduled to start at 11 a.m. Spectator admission is free. For more information, visit dragonboatnv.com.

— Madelon Hynes

Members of the Skittles dragon boat race team participate in a race during the Nevada International Dragon Boat Festival at Lake Las Vegas in Henderson on Sunday, May 21, 2017. Richard Brian Las Vegas Review-Journal @vegasphotograph

