Jennifer Lopez leads this week's best bets in Las Vegas

MUSIC

Jennifer Lopez

What do you get the 50-year-old who has everything? Nothing. And J. Lo knows it. So, as the singer and actress celebrates five decades of awesomeness, she’s throwing her own party — that way she doesn’t have to worry about you totally letting her down. All you have to do is show up when she hits town, with “World of Dance” guest stars The Lab, Swing Latino and Briar Nolet, at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets are $49.95 to $499.95; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘National Geographic Live’

Wildlife photographer Steve Winter shares stories from his time “On the Trail of Big Cats” in the third installment of the “National Geographic Live” series at 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. From the tiger population in Asian jungles to the rare snow leopard found in the Himalayas, Winter recounts dangerous encounters and lighter moments from his hunt to capture the beauty of the animals. Tickets are $19 to $49, with student/child pricing available, at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Field of Dreams’

No better time than Father’s Day to have a catch with Dad. Or at least to get shushed by him as he watches Kevin Costner’s Ray Kinsella toss the ball to his old man. For baseball-loving fathers, dad-loving baseball fans, and James Earl Jones soliloquy enthusiasts, “Field of Dreams” returns to theaters Sunday, with additional screenings scheduled for Tuesday. People will most definitely come to Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

George Riggle

FOOD & DRINK

Restaurant Week

Las Vegas Restaurant Week is again upon us. Monday through June 28, nearly 200 restaurants will offer special menus for breakfast, lunch and/or dinner, ranging from $20 to $80. For each menu sold, a set amount will be donated to Three Square food bank. For a list of participating restaurants, menus and donation amounts, go to helpoutdineoutlv.org.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

MUSIC

Nelly

It’s getting hot out there. And while you’ll need to keep your clothes on for it, Nelly will perform Saturday as part of the Fremont Street Experience’s Downtown Rocks free concert series. His set is scheduled to get underway at 9 p.m. on the Third Street Stage. For more information, visit vegasexperience.com.

Al Mancini