Kaos’ opening weekend leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

SE/VIEW--The 32nd annual UNLVino wine tasting event sponsored by Southern Wine & Spirits of Nevada and the WIlliam F. Harrah College of Hotel Administration at UNLV. This year's event drew thousands of wine enthusiasts to taste wine from hundreds of different vendors at the Paris Hotel and Casino May 6. Saturday, May 6,2006--View photo by Louie Traub

MUSIC

Kaos’ opening weekend

What’s almost as outsize as the sound system at Kaos Dayclub and Nightclub, 125 subwoofers and all? The talent lineup that will commemorate opening weekend. On Friday, Alicia Keys (9:30 p.m.) headlines The Pearl, and Travis Scott and Skrillex (11 p.m.) christen the nightclub. On Saturday, Marshmello (11 a.m.) performs at the dayclub, Needtobreathe (8 p.m.) plays The Pearl and Cardi B, G-Eazy and J Balvin (11 p.m.) take over the nightclub. Finally, on Sunday, Kaskade (11 a.m.) soundtracks the dayclub, the Zac Brown Band (9:30 p.m.) performs there that night and Hozier (8 p.m.) closes the festivities out at The Pearl.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

AIDS Walk Las Vegas

Join Strip entertainers, celebrity guests, families, friends and pets at the 29th annual AIDS Walk on Sunday at Town Square. Aid for AIDS of Nevada’s largest fundraiser opens with a festival — featuring entertainment, family activities, vendors and more — at 8 a.m., followed by the walk at 10 a.m. To register for the all-ages event, visit afanlv.org.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Galaxy Theatres Luxury+ Boulevard

It’s being billed as the largest movie theater screen in Las Vegas. The world’s first Sony Digital Cinema, opening Friday along with the rest of the new Galaxy Theatres location at the Boulevard Mall, boasts a curved screen that’s 40 feet tall and 70 feet wide. Other auditoriums at the multiplex offer immersive Dolby Atmos sound and D-Box motion seats. And no new movie theater would be complete without a cafe and full-service bar.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

UNLVino

UNLVino will get off to an effervescent start Thursday with the sparkling Bubble-Licious at the Keep Memory Alive Event Center in downtown Las Vegas. It’ll be followed by Sake Fever on April 12 at Red Rock Resort and the Grand Tasting on April 13 at the Mirage Event Center. Tickets ($75 to $125 in advance, $100 to $150 at the door) fund scholarships for students in the William F. Harrah College of Hospitality at UNLV. Go to unlvino.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Skate for St. Jude

City National Arena, 1550 Pavilion Center Drive, will host its second annual Skate for St. Jude on Sunday to benefit the St. Jude Run/Walk to End Childhood Cancer. It’s $10 to skate from 4 to 6 p.m., including skates. There will also be a raffle and silent auction, and Mackenzie River Pizza will donate 20 percent of the day’s proceeds from customers who let them know they’re there for St. Jude.

Al Mancini