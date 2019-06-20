Khalid leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Khalid performs at Radio City Music Hall on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018, in New York. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Tom Hanks in "Forrest Gump." (Paramount Pictures)

Tom Hanks and Robin Wright in "Forrest Gump." (Paramount Pictures)

Golden Rainbow's Ribbon of Life (Tom Donoghue)

MUSIC

Khalid

“Love don’t come easy,” this lyrically self-flagellating R&B star contends at the onset of his latest record, “Free Spirit.” Success? That’s another story: Two years after his 2017 debut, “American Teenager,” the introspective 21-year-old is already headlining arenas. See Khalid at 8 p.m. Saturday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $39.95 to $89.95; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

SHOWS

Ribbon of Life

Golden Rainbow celebrates the “Summer of Love” at its Ribbon of Life fundraiser Sunday. To mark the 50th anniversary of Woodstock, entertainers from Strip productions will present performances inspired by the three-day music festival at 1 p.m. in the Legends in Concert Theater at the Tropicana. Hosted by Edie from “Zumanity” and Fox 5’s Sean McAllister, the 33rd annual event includes a silent auction with show tickets and travel packages and an after-party. Proceeds will go to the nonprofit’s services for those living with or affected by HIV/AIDS. Tickets start at $45 at goldenrainbow.org/ribbonoflife.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Forrest Gump’

It’s everyone’s favorite movie about a genial, Elvis-inspiring, multiple president-meeting All-America running back turned war hero turned pingpong champion turned long-distance runner. “Forrest Gump,” which earned Tom Hanks his second consecutive best actor Oscar, is returning to theaters in commemoration of its 25th anniversary. See it Sunday and Tuesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Santa Fe and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Collaborative dinner

The legacies of two French culinary lions will be celebrated in a dinner Thursday when staff from L’Atelier Joel Robuchon and Pierre Gagnaire’s Twist join forces at Twist at the Waldorf Astoria. Twist chef de cuisine John Miranda and L’Atelier executive chef Jimmy Lisnard will prepare the food and interact with guests in the first collaboration by the restaurants of the two three-star Michelin chefs, Gagnaire and the late Robuchon. It’s $350; go to waldorfastorialasvegas.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

FOOD & DRINK

Plant-based sushi

Fergusons Downtown’s Plant Based Cooking Series will tackle veggie sushi Saturday. Join Kelsey Allan from noon to 2 p.m. at 1028 Fremont St. to learn about the benefits of a plant-based diet while creating a full vegan sushi meal from scratch. Tickets for this hands-on workshop are $25 and available through fergusonsdowntown.com.

Al Mancini