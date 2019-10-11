Las Vegas designers' fashions transform on the Circus Couture runway

“I was inspired by Queen Amidala,” he says. “ And so my goal through costumes and being involved with this is having that kid look at something that someone has designed and be like, ‘Wow, I really can wear whatever I want to wear, I can be inspired by whatever I want to be.’ ” In his fourth year with Circus Couture, Paugh volunteers as fashion director, tasked with facilitating the creativity of the 10 collaborative designers. “My goal is to give young artists the space to create something, something wearable, something avant-garde, something couture.” For three months, these five designers have been planning, designing and constructing their quick-change garments.