Manilow’s Westgate show canceled Saturday night

By John Katsilometes Las Veags Review-Journal
April 9, 2022 - 9:03 pm
 
Updated April 9, 2022 - 9:09 pm
Barry Manilow. (Cashman Photo)

Barry Manilow was a late call-out from his scheduled show at Westgate’s International Theater on Saturday night.

Manilow has reportedly not been feeling well and has been battling vocal issues.

About 15 minutes before showtime, the crowd was told that “unforeseen circumstances” had forced the cancellation.

Manilow is scheduled to return to Westgate on April 21.

John Katsilometes’ column runs daily in the A section. His “PodKats!” podcast can be found at reviewjournal.com/podcasts. Contact him at jkatsilometes@reviewjournal.com. Follow @johnnykats on Twitter, @JohnnyKats1 on Instagram.

