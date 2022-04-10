Manilow’s Westgate show canceled Saturday night

Singer Barry Manilow was a late call-out from his scheduled show at Westgate’s International Theater on Saturday night.

Barry Manilow. (Cashman Photo)

Manilow has reportedly not been feeling well and has been battling vocal issues.

About 15 minutes before showtime, the crowd was told that “unforeseen circumstances” had forced the cancellation.

Manilow is scheduled to return to Westgate on April 21.

