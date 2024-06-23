90°F
Entertainment

Megan Thee Stallion touches down in Las Vegas — PHOTOS

Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fan takes a selfie before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour ...
A fan takes a selfie before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans sing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” before Megan Thee Stallion takes ...
Fans sing Kendrick Lamar’s “Not Like Us” before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
A fan sings into a microphone that she brought with her during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM ...
A fan sings into a microphone that she brought with her during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans dance to music before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour ...
Fans dance to music before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Fans dance to music before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour ...
Fans dance to music before Megan Thee Stallion takes the stage during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, ...
performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Satur ...
Megan Thee Stallion performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 2 ...
GloRilla performs during the Hot girl Summer Tour at MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday, June 22, 2024, in Las Vegas. (Madeline Carter/Las Vegas Review-Journal)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
June 22, 2024 - 11:16 pm
 

Three-time Grammy winner Megan Thee Stallion brought her Hot Girl Summer tour to MGM Grand Garden Arena on Saturday night. GloRilla, a rapper who just released her new song “TGIF” on Friday, opened the show.

The tour, which features 26 songs from Megan Thee Stallion, is her first arena tour as a headliner. It includes 35 stops in both the United States and Europe and as of Saturday had sold out 17 shows.

Her show kicked off with a performance of “HISS” which is the rapper’s third top hit on the Billboard Hot 100. The show featured other hit songs such as “Savage” and “WAP.”

Her new album “Megan” will be released on June 28.

Contact Madeline Carter at mcarter@reviewjournal.com. Follow @fleetwood_mads on X and @madelinepcarter on Instagram.

