The List: Latest DVDs, CDs, books, March 19

A look at some of the DVDs, CDs and books hitting stores this week:

DVDs

“Zero Dark Thirty” (R): The Oscar-winning “Hurt Locker” team of director Kathryn Bigelow and writer Mark Boal depict the hunt for Osama bin Laden through the dogged pursuit of a CIA operative (Jessica Chastain) who spent eight years connecting the dots that led to his compound in Abbottabad, Pakistan, in this Oscar nominee for best picture.

Elsewhere on the best picture front, Hugh Jackman, Russell Crowe, Anne Hathaway, Amanda Seyfried, Helena Bonham Carter and Sacha Baron Cohen bring the long-running musical “Les Miserables” (PG-13) to the big screen.

In other movies, the wizard Gandalf (Ian McKellen) recruits Bilbo Baggins (Martin Freeman) to help a motley band of dwarves reclaim their kingdom of Erebor in “The Hobbit: An Unexpected Journey” (PG-13), the first of three parts of director Peter Jackson’s “Lord of the Rings” prequel. And, billed as “the sort-of sequel to ‘Knocked Up,’ ” the slice-of-life comedy “This Is 40” (R) from writer-director Judd Apatow follows Paul Rudd’s Pete and Leslie Mann’s Debbie during the week they both hit the big 4-0.

Topping today’s TV transfers: “Jersey Shore: Season Six (Uncensored),” “Roseanne: The Complete Seventh Season,” “Roseanne: The Complete Eighth Season,” “That ’70s Show: Season Seven,” “That ’70s Show: Season Eight,” “Ghost Hunters: Season Eight: Part One” and “Quincy, M.E.: Season Five.”

CDs

Justin Timberlake, “The 20/20 Experience”: He brought sexy back last time — we did it first, actually, but we don’t want to brag about it — so what’s Justin Timberlake to do for an encore?

Well, he’s reteamed with producer Timbalake, who oversaw Timberlake’s 2006 smash “FutureSex/LoveSounds,” recruited Jay-Z to guest on first single “Suit & Tie” and dusted off his trademark falsetto in the studio for the first time in seven years.

The result is more alternately sultry and sweet modern-day R&B with a throwback feel.

Basically, Timberlake’s gone back to his “Future.”

Also in stores: Anthrax, “Anthems”; The Black Crowes, “Wiser for the Time”; Black Rebel Motorcycle Club, “Specter at the Feast”; Billy Bragg, “Tooth & Nail”; Clutch, “Earth Rocker”; Jungle Rot, “Terror Regime”; The London Suede, “Bloodsports”; Lordi, “To Beast or Not To Beast”; Low, “The Invisible Way”; Brian McKnight, “More Than Words”; Rival Sons, “Head Down”; Sasha, “Involver 3”; and Six Feet Under, “Unborn.”

BOOKS

“Six Years” by Harlan Coben: Jake Fisher has pined for the love of his life, Natalie, for six years, even after she married another man. But when he sees her husband’s obituary, he can’t stop himself from attending the funeral, where he discovers the mourning widow isn’t Natalie, sending him on a disturbing, and dangerous, search for the truth.

Also this week, Orson Scott Card continues the story of the Mages of Westil with “The Gate Thief,” the sequel to “The Lost Gate.”

Also hitting shelves: “The Book of My Lives” by Aleksandar Hemon; “The Drunken Botanist” by Amy Stewart; “Family Pictures” by Jane Green; “Fox Forever: The Jenna Fox Chronicles” by Mary E. Pearson; “It Takes Balls: Single Moms, Strip Clubs, and Other Confessions from an Unprepared Dad” by Josh Wolf; “Middle School: My Brother Is a Big, Fat Liar” by James Patterson; “Operation Storm” by John Geoghegan; “Present Shock: When Everything Happens Now” by Douglas Rushkoff; “Toms River: A Story of Science” by Dan Fagin; “The Unchangeable Spots of Leopards” by Kristopher Jansma; and “You and I, Me and You” by MaryJanice Davidson.

LAS VEGAS REVIEW-JOURNAL