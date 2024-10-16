64°F
Eagles add more shows to residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

The Eagles (Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
The Eagles (Courtesy Kevin Mazur/Getty Images/Sphere Entertainment)
By / Las Vegas Review-Journal
October 16, 2024 - 7:31 am
 

The Eagles on Wednesday announced that the group has added more shows to its residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, “due to overwhelming demand,” the added performances will now have the Eagles performing a total of 28 shows over fourteen weekends.

The residency kicked off on Friday, Sept. 20 and will now run through Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The added show dates are as follows:

  • Friday, March 7, 2025
  • Saturday, March 8, 2025
  • Friday, March 14, 2025
  • Saturday, March 15, 2025

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at eagles.com.

