Eagles add more shows to residency at Sphere in Las Vegas

The Eagles on Wednesday announced that the group has added more shows to its residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas.

According to a news release, “due to overwhelming demand,” the added performances will now have the Eagles performing a total of 28 shows over fourteen weekends.

The residency kicked off on Friday, Sept. 20 and will now run through Saturday, March 15, 2025.

The added show dates are as follows:

Friday, March 7, 2025

Saturday, March 8, 2025

Friday, March 14, 2025

Saturday, March 15, 2025

The general on-sale for the four new weekend shows will begin Friday, Oct. 25 at 10 a.m. at eagles.com.