Gwen Stafani leads this week's best bets in Las Vegas

An Oscar statue appears at the 91st Academy Awards Nominees Luncheon in Beverly Hills, Calif. on Feb. 4, 2019. (Danny Moloshok/Invision/AP, File)

John Taylor, left, Simon Le Bon and Dom Brown of Duran Duran perform at Mandalay Bay hotel-casino on Friday, July 29, 2016. (Bizuayehu Tesfaye/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MUSIC

Duran Duran

Even at 60, Simon Le Bon still has your mom crushing on him. The Duran Duran singer/fountain-of-youth sipper remains relevant not just because of his seemingly ageless good looks, but because his band’s synth-heavy aesthetic is as ubiquitous on the airwaves now as it was in the early ’80s — only it’s currently being practiced by a myriad of the band’s artistic descendants. Hear where it all came from at 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 to $450; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

MUSIC

Gwen Stefani

Pop star Gwen Stefani returns to town Wednesday for another run of shows at Planet Hollywood Resort. The Hollaback Girl performs fan favorites in her residency showcase at 9 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Wednesdays through March 16 in Zappos Theater. Tickets are $59 to $260, with $1 from each ticket benefiting Cure 4 the Kids Foundation. For details, visit ticketmaster.com/gwen.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

Academy Awards viewing party

Ditch those ratty pajamas and watch the Academy Awards in style — all while giving back to charity. Variety, The Children’s Charity of Southern Nevada is hosting its 10th annual Oscars viewing party at 4 p.m. Sunday at Brenden Theaters at the Palms. Hosted by Chet Buchanan, the night will feature a silent auction, raffle and celebrity entertainment, in addition to showing the ceremony on one of Brenden’s big screens. Tickets are $35 and include $25 in theater concessions. Proceeds benefit the charity’s compassion fund. For tickets and more information, see varietysn.org.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Craft beer festival

More than 45 breweries will be represented at the Beer Zombies Craft Beer Festival from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday. The festival, which also will feature food and games, is co-sponsored by SkinnyFats and will be in the parking lot of its recently expanded original location at 6261 Dean Martin Drive. For tickets ($50), go to eventbrite.com. For details, visit skinnyfats.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Try Hockey for Free’

Kids can learn basic hockey skills during a free clinic Saturday at Fiesta Rancho. The SoBe Ice Arena has partnered with USA Hockey for the “Hockey Week Across America” event, open to ages 4 to 9. The fun starts at 3:15 p.m., and no previous skating or hockey experience is needed. To participate, pre-registration is required at tryhockeyforfree.com/9642.

Madelon Hynes