Rapper Common leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Musician Common performs "Glory" from "Selma" onstage during the 87th Annual Academy Awards at Dolby Theatre, Feb. 22, 2015, in Hollywood, California. (Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

MUSIC

Common

A recent viral video captures Common freestyling with a street performer he happened across in New Orleans. The clip reminds us of the rapper/actor/author’s true love: hip-hop. Common’s newfound status as a legit big-screen leading man can make it easy to forget about his accomplished, conscientious presence on the mic. Get a reminder at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets are $39 to $79; call 702-749-2000.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Community Art Day

The Marjorie Barrick Museum of Art hosts its free community art day Saturday. The all-ages event features hands-on activities, storytime, a mobile recording studio and screenings of documentaries — including “Mister Rogers’ Neighborhood” and PBS’ “State of the Art.” Artists will lead workshops inspired by the work of Justin Favela and Ramiro Gomez, with participants able to take home their creations. Events are scheduled from noon to 5 p.m. at UNLV, 4505 S. Maryland Parkway. For details, visit unlv.edu/barrickmuseum.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘Glory’

Denzel Washington is one of the greatest actors of his generation, yet somehow, he has only one more Oscar than Roberto “The Chair Walker” Benigni. See how Washington earned the first of his twin trophies as “Glory,” the story of the black soldiers of the Union army’s 54th Massachusetts infantry regiment, returns to theaters in celebration of its 30th anniversary. See it Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Red Rock, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Dining Out for Life

Golden Rainbow is partnering with restaurants across the valley for Dining Out for Life on Tuesday. About 15 local spots are participating in the nationwide effort, pledging to donate a portion of the day’s proceeds to local HIV/AIDS service organizations. For a list of participating restaurants, go to goldenrainbow.org.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Apollo 11 celebration

Discovery Children’s Museum, 360 Promenade Place, will celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Apollo 11 mission with a full day of events Saturday. Activities will include an exploration of “super cold” temperatures, coding a robot to navigate a lunar obstacle course, creating a pocket solar system and learning how lunar craters are formed. Most of the special events are free with museum admission, although there’s a $3 charge for an interactive planetarium experience. Visit discoverykidslv.org for more information.

Al Mancini