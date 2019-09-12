San Gennaro Feast leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Emilio Baglioni, left, and Aldo Vallera serenade a group of people during the San Gennaro Feast at Craig Ranch Regional Park, Wednesday, May 10, 2017. Gabriella Benavidez Las Vegas Review-Journal @latina_ish

Rey Horus (credit Timothy Norris)

Dama Fina (credit Ryan Hartford)

Mariachi Loco (credit Timothy Norris)

Puma King (credit Timothy Norris)

FOOD & DRINK

San Gennaro Feast

The 40th annual San Gennaro Feast continues through Sunday at 6555 S. Riley St., near South Durango Drive and the 215 Beltway. Highlights include more than 70 food vendors (Italian and beyond), 60 amusement rides and games, and free entertainment. Admission is $10, free for children less than 54 inches tall. Visit sangennarofeast.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

SHOWS

Lucha VaVoom

The Brooklyn Bowl opens Mexican Independence Day weekend with high-flying entertainment by Lucha VaVoom on Friday. Comedian Drew Carey emcees an evening of lucha libre-style wrestling matches with Dr. Maldad, Rey Horus, Puma King, Dama Fina and others. The Los Angeles-based variety show also has burlesque performances (including Trixie Little, Kalani Kokonuts and Natasha Estrada), comedy, live music by the Delta Bombers and more. The 18-and-older show starts at 8 p.m. at The Linq Promenade. Tickets are $40 to $50 at brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Iron Maiden

Currently ensconced on the “Legacy of the Beast Tour,” British metallers Iron Maiden boast a beast of a legacy, having defined the sound as much as any band, with frontman Bruce Dickinson’s operatic vocals, a triple-guitar attack, and songs as elaborate as the history lessons that often inform their sprawling narratives. See them at 8 p.m. Friday at the MGM Grand Garden. Tickets are $49.50 to $125; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘Star Trek: The Motion Picture’

In 1979, the cast of “Star Trek” boldly went where it had never gone before: movie theaters. To celebrate the 40th anniversary of “Star Trek: The Motion Picture,” the first installment in what became a 13-film franchise, is being rereleased, along with the behind-the-scenes documentary short “The Longest Trek: Writing the Motion Picture.” See them both Sunday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Sunset.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

B-Movies at the Burlesque Hall

The September installment of B-Movies at the Burlesque Hall of Fame will be Tuesday in the Bawdy Shop Studio at the Hall, 1027 S. Main St. This month’s film is 1954’s “Bagdad After Midnite,” starring Mitzi Doenee. The screening runs from 8 to 10 p.m. and will include an introduction by collection assistant Darby Fox. The event is free, but a donation is suggested, and guests are encouraged to arrive early. Visit burlesquehall.com for more information.

Al Mancini