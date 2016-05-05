Channing Tatum announces that ‘Magic Mike Live’ is coming to Las Vegas

“Magic Mike” leading man Channing Tatum announced during his first-ever Facebook Live session that “Magic Mike Live” will begin showing at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino next March.

“Magic Mike” leading man Channing Tatum announced during his first-ever Facebook Live session that “Magic Mike Live” will begin showing at Las Vegas’ Hard Rock Hotel & Casino next March.

In the video, Tatum introduced some of the guys that will be performing with the show.



In addition to the new faces, Entertainment Weekly reports that Tatum will be directing the show along with “Magic Mike” choreographer Alison Faulk. “Magic Mike” actress and assistant choreographer Teresa Espinosa will choreograph.

Nearly two years ago, rumors started circulating that a live “Magic Mike” spin-off would hit Las Vegas when Tatum was spotted chatting up men in suits around the Hard Rock. An ambiguous tweet further fueled those rumors.

Tatum said in Wednesday’s video that he wants to revolutionize what male entertainment can be.

“We want to change what male entertainment has been for years. For 40, 50 years, it hasn’t changed, and we want to make it better,” Tatum said. “We got to do some different stuff and have some fun in different ways and make it more of a conversation instead of just men going up there and trying to tell you what you should think is sexy. We really want to hear from you.”

“It should be woman-empowering instead of just about the guys getting naked,” he added.

When asked by a fan during the Facebook Live session if he’d be performing in the live show, Tatum played coy. “If I’m ever in shape enough to actually do the show again, I will absolutely step on stage, just because it’s fun,” he said. “I’m sure there’ll be a lot of crazy cameos.”

Contact Janna Karel at jkarel@reviewjournal.com. Find her on Twitter: @jannainprogress