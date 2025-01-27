Coming Attractions: Concert, shows and major events coming to Las Vegas

Don’t miss these exciting concerts and events coming to Las Vegas through February 2025.

JANUARY

JAN. 31

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Golden Nugget

Mariah Carey, Park MGM (through Feb. 15)

Raphael Feuillatre, UNLV

Tears for Fears, Fontainebleau (through Feb. 7)

Thee Sacred Souls, Brooklyn Bowl

FEBRUARY

FEB. 1

Femmes of Rock, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts

Zayn, The Cosmopolitan

FEB. 4

“Kimberly Akimbo,” The Smith Center (through Feb. 9)

FEB. 5

Blake Shelton, Caesars Palace (through Feb. 15)

Janet Jackson, Resorts World (through Feb. 15)

Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 8)

FEB. 6

Bad Suns, Mandalay Bay

FEB. 7

Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget

FEB. 8

Cheap Trick, Westgate Las Vegas

Daniel Tosh, The Cosmopolitan

Foster the People, Fontainebleau

Love Affair: Next, Jon B, Color Me Badd, The Orleans

The Ocean Blue, Brooklyn Bowl

FEB. 12

New Edition, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 22)

FEB. 14

Babyface, Palms (also Feb. 15)

Eagles, Sphere (through Feb. 22)

Firehouse, Golden Nugget

Jim Brickman, The Smith Center (also Feb. 15)

Keith Urban, Fontainebleau (through Feb. 22)

Micky Dolenz, The Strat

Theory of a Deadman, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Voyage, M Resort

FEB. 15

Heather McMahan, The Venetian

Warren G, Brooklyn Bowl

FEB. 16

Ali Siddiq, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas

Leo Dan, Caesars Palace

Pickleball Slam, Mandalay Bay

Tyler Henry, Palms

FEB. 18

Soul Fusion, The Smith Center

FEB. 19

Hinder, Mandalay Bay

FEB. 20

Gary Clark Jr., Brooklyn Bowl

FEB. 21

Amy Grant, The Smith Center

Dream Theater, The Cosmopolitan

Garth Brooks, Caesars Palace (through March 9)

The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget

Matt Dusk, The Smith Center (also Feb. 22)

Morgan Jay, The Venetian (also Feb. 22)

070 Shake, Brooklyn Bowl

FEB. 22

Ben Schwartz, The Cosmopolitan

“Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour,” The Smith Center

Destroy Lonely, Brooklyn Bowl

Jay Leno, MGM Grand

Kerry King, Mandalay Bay

“PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite,” The Orleans (also Feb. 23)

Richard Elliot, Santa Fe Station

FEB. 23

Mike Sherm, Brooklyn Bowl

FEB. 25

Texas Tenors, South Point (through Feb. 28)

FEB. 26

David Blaine, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 1)