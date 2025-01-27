Coming Attractions: Concert, shows and major events coming to Las Vegas
Don’t miss these exciting concerts, shows and major events coming to Las Vegas through February 2025.
JANUARY
JAN. 31
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap, Golden Nugget
Mariah Carey, Park MGM (through Feb. 15)
Raphael Feuillatre, UNLV
Tears for Fears, Fontainebleau (through Feb. 7)
Thee Sacred Souls, Brooklyn Bowl
FEBRUARY
FEB. 1
Femmes of Rock, The Smith Center for the Performing Arts
Zayn, The Cosmopolitan
FEB. 4
“Kimberly Akimbo,” The Smith Center (through Feb. 9)
FEB. 5
Blake Shelton, Caesars Palace (through Feb. 15)
Janet Jackson, Resorts World (through Feb. 15)
Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 8)
FEB. 6
Bad Suns, Mandalay Bay
FEB. 7
Grand Funk Railroad, Golden Nugget
FEB. 8
Cheap Trick, Westgate Las Vegas
Daniel Tosh, The Cosmopolitan
Foster the People, Fontainebleau
Love Affair: Next, Jon B, Color Me Badd, The Orleans
The Ocean Blue, Brooklyn Bowl
FEB. 12
New Edition, Wynn Las Vegas (through Feb. 22)
FEB. 14
Babyface, Palms (also Feb. 15)
Eagles, Sphere (through Feb. 22)
Firehouse, Golden Nugget
Jim Brickman, The Smith Center (also Feb. 15)
Keith Urban, Fontainebleau (through Feb. 22)
Micky Dolenz, The Strat
Theory of a Deadman, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Voyage, M Resort
FEB. 15
Heather McMahan, The Venetian
Warren G, Brooklyn Bowl
FEB. 16
Ali Siddiq, Virgin Hotels Las Vegas
Leo Dan, Caesars Palace
Pickleball Slam, Mandalay Bay
Tyler Henry, Palms
FEB. 18
Soul Fusion, The Smith Center
FEB. 19
Hinder, Mandalay Bay
FEB. 20
Gary Clark Jr., Brooklyn Bowl
FEB. 21
Amy Grant, The Smith Center
Dream Theater, The Cosmopolitan
Garth Brooks, Caesars Palace (through March 9)
The Grass Roots, Golden Nugget
Matt Dusk, The Smith Center (also Feb. 22)
Morgan Jay, The Venetian (also Feb. 22)
070 Shake, Brooklyn Bowl
FEB. 22
Ben Schwartz, The Cosmopolitan
“Bored Teachers: The Struggle Is Real! Comedy Tour,” The Smith Center
Destroy Lonely, Brooklyn Bowl
Jay Leno, MGM Grand
Kerry King, Mandalay Bay
“PAW Patrol Live! Heroes Unite,” The Orleans (also Feb. 23)
Richard Elliot, Santa Fe Station
FEB. 23
Mike Sherm, Brooklyn Bowl
FEB. 25
Texas Tenors, South Point (through Feb. 28)
FEB. 26
David Blaine, Wynn Las Vegas (through March 1)