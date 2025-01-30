Las Vegas Show Guide
Las Vegas show listings through February 5, 2025.
Las Vegas show listings through February 5, 2025.
‘Absinthe’
7, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Spiegeltent on the Roman Plaza at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $129. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419
Adam London: ‘Laughternoon’
4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in the Venue at The Orleans, $14.72-$63.34. orleanscasino.com
‘All Motown’
8 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, $52.95-$72.95. Featuring the Duchesses of Motown. allmotown.com
‘All Shook Up: Tribute to The King’
6 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, $65.95-$85.95. ticketkite.com
‘Atomic Saloon Show’
7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, tickets start at $149. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419
‘The Australian Bee Gees Show’
6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $39.95-$70.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600
‘Awakening’
7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday in the Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $114.68. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966
‘BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon’
6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane, tickets start at $49. battlebots.com
Blake Shelton
8 p.m. Wednesday with additional performances through Feb. 15 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com
Blue Man Group
5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Theater at Luxor, tickets start at $49. blueman.com/vegas; 800-258-3626
Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club
8 p.m. daily at the MGM Grand, $59.95-$79.95; with Brad Garrett $93.95-$115.95. No one younger than 21. 866-740-7711
‘Carpenters Legacy’
5 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, $59.99-$79.99. vtheater.com
Carrot Top
8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $40-$75. No one younger than 16. luxor.com
Chippendales
9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday with 11 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday in the Mat Franco Theater at The Linq, tickets start at $57.95. No one younger than 18. chippendales.com
Comedy Cellar
7 and 9:30 p.m. daily at Rio, $32-$42. riolasvegas.com
The Conjurors: ‘Cabin of Wonders’
6 p.m. daily at the Venue at The Orleans, tickets start at $29.95. Featuring Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb. orleanscasino.com
Criss Angel: ‘Mindfreak’
7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the Theater at Planet Hollywood, $69-$221. Dark through Tuesday. crissangel.com
David Copperfield
7 and 9:30 p.m. daily with 4 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at the MGM Grand, $71.37-$220. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711
Dita Von Teese
9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Voltaire at The Venetian, tickets start at $55. Additional show Wednesday. voltairelv.com
Earl Turner
7 p.m. Friday at Myron’s at The Smith Center, $40.30-$63.30. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000
Eddie Griffin
8:30 p.m. Saturday, Monday through Wednesday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $84.98. Dark Saturday. vtheater.com
Fan Halen
8 p.m. Saturday in Access Showroom at Aliante Casino, tickets start at $22.95. A tribute to Van Halen. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000
‘Fantasy’
10:30 p.m. daily in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $39-$59. No one younger than 18. Additional 8 p.m. show Sunday. luxor.com
Farrell Dillon — Comedy Magician
4 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday and Thursday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $27.99. ticketmaster.com
Femmes of Rock
6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Myron’s at The Smith Center, $33.40-$56.40. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000
‘Frank Marino’s Divas, Drag and Drinks’
4 p.m. Sunday in 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $49. virginhotelslv.com
Gary Puckett and the Union Gap
8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
Gerry McCambridge: ‘The Mentalist’
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com
‘Ghost Stories’
7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday at 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, $39-$69. Featuring Kent Axell. 1923lv.com
Gordie Brown: ‘Lasting Impressions’
7:30 p.m. Saturday and Thursday in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $15-$45. goldennugget.com/lasvegas
‘iLuminate’
7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Wednesday at The Strat, $49-$89. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777
Jabbawockeez
5:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at the MGM Grand, $49.99-$110. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711
Jeff Dunham
8 p.m. Sunday in PH Live at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $39.95. ticketmaster.com
Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club
7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $20. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000
Kevin Lepine: ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’
9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at Four Queens, $29-$39. No one younger than 18. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011
‘Kimberly Akimbo’
7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Feb. 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, $34.50-$172.50. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000
L.A. Comedy Club
6, 8 and 10 p.m. daily in the Dragon Room at The Strat, tickets start at $39.95-$59.95. Featuring Julio Gonzalez 6 p.m.; Bret Ernst 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with Butch Bradley and special guests 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777
Las Vegas Live Comedy Club
9 p.m. daily in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. vtheater.com
‘Mac King Comedy Magic Show’
3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $44.95-$54.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600
‘Mad Apple’
7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at New York-New York, tickets start at $59. newyorknewyork.com; 866-606-7111
‘The Magic of Jen Kramer’
5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$49.99. ticketmaster.com
‘Magic Mike Live’
7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday with 5 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at Sahara Las Vegas, tickets start at $54. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000
Mariah Carey
8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday in Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com
‘Marriage Can Be Murder’
7 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday at the Venue at The Orleans, tickets start at $78.94. marriagecanbemurder.com
Mat Franco: ‘Magic Reinvented Nightly’
7 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Theater at The Linq, $46.99-$105.98. ticketmaster.com
‘Menopause the Musical’
4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in Harrah’s Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $64.90-$89.21. caesars.com/shows
Michael Grimm
7 p.m. Tuesday in Myron’s at The Smith Center, $34.50-$56.40. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000
‘Michael Jackson One’
7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday in the Theatre at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $69. cirquedusoleil.com; 877-632-7400
Mike Hammer: ‘Comedy Magic’
7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at Four Queens, $29-$39. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011
‘MJ Live’
7 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, tickets start at $76. Dark Tuesday through Feb. 9. ticketmaster.com
‘Mystere’
7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at Treasure Island, tickets start at $69. treasureisland.com; 800-392-1999
Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic
8 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 7-8 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $95. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966
‘Nathan Burton Magic Show’
4 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Theater at Flyover, tickets start at $22. nathanburton.com
Nate Bargatze
7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, ticket prices vary. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966
‘Neil Diamond — The Tribute’
9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday in Vegas Stand Up & Rock Showroom at Oyo hotel-casino, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com
‘O’
7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Bellagio, tickets start at $79. Additional 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows Tuesday. bellagio.com; 888-488-7111
‘Paranormal — Mind Reading Magic’
4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, $43.11-$70.44. Featuring Frederic Da Silva. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469
Piff the Magic Dragon
7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday in the Showroom at Flamingo, $62.95-$103. caesars.com/shows; 855-234-7469
‘Potted Potter’
7 p.m. Friday, Monday and Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. Sunday in the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, $49.99-$99.99. A Harry Potter parody. Dark through Sunday. ticketmaster.com
‘Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show’
8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $42.20. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com
‘Raiding the Rock Vault’
8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip, tickets start at $49. raidingtherockvault.com
Raphael Feuillatre
7:30 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, $35. unlv.edu/pac; 702-895-2787
Righteous Brothers
6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the Showroom at the South Point, tickets start at $45. Featuring Bill Medley and Bucky Heard. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689
‘Rouge’
8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday in Strat Theater at The Strat, $59-$109. No one younger than 18. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777
‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’
7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday and Thursday in the Showroom at Flamingo, $49-$122.25. caesars.com/shows
Serpentine Fire
7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom at the South Point, tickets start at $25. A tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689
Shania Twain: ‘Come on Over’
8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday with additional shows through Feb. 8 in PH Live at Planet Hollywood, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com
Shin Lim: ‘Limitless’
7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Theatre at Palazzo, tickets start at $49.99. ticketmaster.com; 702-414-9000
‘Soul of Motown’
7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$59.99. ticketmaster.com
‘Stars of Comedy’
9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, tickets start at $55. Featuring Carlos Mencia. starsofcomedy.com
Tape Face
7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the Underground Theater at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $49. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711
Tears for Fears
8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Feb. 7 in BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com
Terry Fator
7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday in Strat Theater at The Strat, tickets start at $59. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777
Thee Sacred Souls
Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade, ticket prices vary. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas
‘Thunder From Down Under’
8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $49.95-$90.95. No one younger than 18. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600
‘Tournament of Kings’
6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Excalibur, tickets start at $63.44. No 8:30 p.m. show Monday. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600
‘V — The Ultimate Variety Show’
7 p.m. daily in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com
‘Vegas! The Show’
7 p.m. Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com
Wayne Newton
7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo, tickets start at $82. Dark Saturday. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469
‘Wow’
7 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday, 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the Showroom at Rio, $52.99-$126.93. riolasvegas.com
‘X Burlesque’
7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo, $56-$88. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com
‘X Country’
10 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $48-$82.95. No one younger than 18. harrahslasvegas.com
Zayn
8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000
‘Zombie Burlesque’
8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com