Las Vegas Show Guide

The Lost Souls acrobatic team performs during "Absinthe's" 12th anniversary at Caesars Palace on Monday, April 4, 2023. (Spiegelworld)

Las Vegas show listings through February 5, 2025.

‘Absinthe’

7, 9 and 11 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 8 and 10 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Spiegeltent on the Roman Plaza at Caesars Palace, tickets start at $129. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

Adam London: ‘Laughternoon’

4 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in the Venue at The Orleans, $14.72-$63.34. orleanscasino.com

‘All Motown’

8 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, $52.95-$72.95. Featuring the Duchesses of Motown. allmotown.com

‘All Shook Up: Tribute to The King’

6 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Alexis Park Resort, $65.95-$85.95. ticketkite.com

‘Atomic Saloon Show’

7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Atomic Saloon at the Grand Canal Shoppes at The Venetian, tickets start at $149. No one younger than 18. spiegelworld.com; 702-534-3419

‘The Australian Bee Gees Show’

6 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday through Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $39.95-$70.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Awakening’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday in the Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $114.68. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

‘BattleBots: Destruct-A-Thon’

6 p.m. Wednesday through Friday, 2 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at Caesars Entertainment Studios, 4165 Koval Lane, tickets start at $49. battlebots.com

Blake Shelton

8 p.m. Wednesday with additional performances through Feb. 15 in the Colosseum at Caesars Palace, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Blue Man Group

5 and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday, 8 p.m. Monday and Tuesday in the Theater at Luxor, tickets start at $49. blueman.com/vegas; 800-258-3626

Brad Garrett’s Comedy Club

8 p.m. daily at the MGM Grand, $59.95-$79.95; with Brad Garrett $93.95-$115.95. No one younger than 21. 866-740-7711

‘Carpenters Legacy’

5 p.m. Monday through Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, $59.99-$79.99. vtheater.com

Carrot Top

8 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $40-$75. No one younger than 16. luxor.com

Chippendales

9 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday with 11 p.m. shows Friday and Saturday in the Mat Franco Theater at The Linq, tickets start at $57.95. No one younger than 18. chippendales.com

Comedy Cellar

7 and 9:30 p.m. daily at Rio, $32-$42. riolasvegas.com

The Conjurors: ‘Cabin of Wonders’

6 p.m. daily at the Venue at The Orleans, tickets start at $29.95. Featuring Matthew Pomeroy and Natasha Lamb. orleanscasino.com

Criss Angel: ‘Mindfreak’

7 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the Theater at Planet Hollywood, $69-$221. Dark through Tuesday. crissangel.com

David Copperfield

7 and 9:30 p.m. daily with 4 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at the MGM Grand, $71.37-$220. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Dita Von Teese

9 p.m. Thursday through Sunday in Voltaire at The Venetian, tickets start at $55. Additional show Wednesday. voltairelv.com

Earl Turner

7 p.m. Friday at Myron’s at The Smith Center, $40.30-$63.30. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000

Eddie Griffin

8:30 p.m. Saturday, Monday through Wednesday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $84.98. Dark Saturday. vtheater.com

Fan Halen

8 p.m. Saturday in Access Showroom at Aliante Casino, tickets start at $22.95. A tribute to Van Halen. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘Fantasy’

10:30 p.m. daily in the Atrium Showroom at Luxor, $39-$59. No one younger than 18. Additional 8 p.m. show Sunday. luxor.com

Farrell Dillon — Comedy Magician

4 p.m. Saturday through Tuesday and Thursday in Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $27.99. ticketmaster.com

Femmes of Rock

6 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday in Myron’s at The Smith Center, $33.40-$56.40. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000

‘Frank Marino’s Divas, Drag and Drinks’

4 p.m. Sunday in 24 Oxford at Virgin Hotels Las Vegas, tickets start at $49. virginhotelslv.com

Gary Puckett and the Union Gap

8 p.m. Friday in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, tickets start at $49. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

Gerry McCambridge: ‘The Mentalist’

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com

‘Ghost Stories’

7 and 9 p.m. Friday through Sunday and 7 p.m. Thursday at 1923 Prohibition Bar at Mandalay Bay, $39-$69. Featuring Kent Axell. 1923lv.com

Gordie Brown: ‘Lasting Impressions’

7:30 p.m. Saturday and Thursday in the Showroom at Golden Nugget, $15-$45. goldennugget.com/lasvegas

‘iLuminate’

7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Thursday, 3 p.m. Sunday, 6 p.m. Monday and 5 p.m. Wednesday at The Strat, $49-$89. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Jabbawockeez

5:30 and 8 p.m. Wednesday through Monday at the MGM Grand, $49.99-$110. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Jeff Dunham

8 p.m. Sunday in PH Live at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $39.95. ticketmaster.com

Jimmy Kimmel’s Comedy Club

7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Monday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with 11:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Linq Promenade, tickets start at $20. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

Kevin Lepine: ‘Hypnosis Unleashed’

9 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at Four Queens, $29-$39. No one younger than 18. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011

‘Kimberly Akimbo’

7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Feb. 7, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Feb. 8, 1 and 6:30 p.m. Feb. 9 in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center, $34.50-$172.50. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000

L.A. Comedy Club

6, 8 and 10 p.m. daily in the Dragon Room at The Strat, tickets start at $39.95-$59.95. Featuring Julio Gonzalez 6 p.m.; Bret Ernst 10 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday, with Butch Bradley and special guests 10 p.m. Thursday through Monday. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Las Vegas Live Comedy Club

9 p.m. daily in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $49.98. vtheater.com

‘Mac King Comedy Magic Show’

3 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $44.95-$54.95. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Mad Apple’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday at New York-New York, tickets start at $59. newyorknewyork.com; 866-606-7111

‘The Magic of Jen Kramer’

5 p.m. Friday through Sunday in Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$49.99. ticketmaster.com

‘Magic Mike Live’

7:30 and 10 p.m. Thursday through Sunday, 7:30 p.m. Monday and Wednesday with 5 p.m. show Saturday in the Theatre at Sahara Las Vegas, tickets start at $54. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

Mariah Carey

8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday in Dolby Live at Park MGM, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

‘Marriage Can Be Murder’

7 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday at the Venue at The Orleans, tickets start at $78.94. marriagecanbemurder.com

Mat Franco: ‘Magic Reinvented Nightly’

7 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Theater at The Linq, $46.99-$105.98. ticketmaster.com

‘Menopause the Musical’

4 and 8 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 8 p.m. Friday, Monday, Wednesday and Thursday in Harrah’s Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $64.90-$89.21. caesars.com/shows

Michael Grimm

7 p.m. Tuesday in Myron’s at The Smith Center, $34.50-$56.40. thesmithcenter.com; 702-749-2000

‘Michael Jackson One’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday in the Theatre at Mandalay Bay, tickets start at $69. cirquedusoleil.com; 877-632-7400

Mike Hammer: ‘Comedy Magic’

7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Canyon Club at Four Queens, $29-$39. fourqueens.com; 702-385-4011

‘MJ Live’

7 p.m. daily in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, tickets start at $76. Dark Tuesday through Feb. 9. ticketmaster.com

‘Mystere’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday through Tuesday at Treasure Island, tickets start at $69. treasureisland.com; 800-392-1999

Nas with the Las Vegas Philharmonic

8 p.m. Wednesday and Feb. 7-8 in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, tickets start at $95. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

‘Nathan Burton Magic Show’

4 p.m. Friday through Wednesday in the Theater at Flyover, tickets start at $22. nathanburton.com

Nate Bargatze

7:30 and 10:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas, ticket prices vary. wynnlasvegas.com; 702-770-9966

‘Neil Diamond — The Tribute’

9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday in Vegas Stand Up & Rock Showroom at Oyo hotel-casino, tickets start at $44.95. ticketkite.com

‘O’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday at Bellagio, tickets start at $79. Additional 7 and 9:30 p.m. shows Tuesday. bellagio.com; 888-488-7111

‘Paranormal — Mind Reading Magic’

4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday in the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, $43.11-$70.44. Featuring Frederic Da Silva. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469

Piff the Magic Dragon

7 p.m. Saturday through Thursday in the Showroom at Flamingo, $62.95-$103. caesars.com/shows; 855-234-7469

‘Potted Potter’

7 p.m. Friday, Monday and Thursday, 2 and 7 p.m. Saturday and Tuesday, 2 p.m. Sunday in the Imagine Showroom at Horseshoe Las Vegas, $49.99-$99.99. A Harry Potter parody. Dark through Sunday. ticketmaster.com

‘Purple Reign: The Prince Tribute Show’

8:30 p.m. Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $42.20. No one younger than 16. vtheater.com

‘Raiding the Rock Vault’

8 p.m. Tuesday at the Hard Rock Cafe on the Strip, tickets start at $49. raidingtherockvault.com

Raphael Feuillatre

7:30 p.m. Friday at UNLV’s Artemus Ham Hall, $35. unlv.edu/pac; 702-895-2787

Righteous Brothers

6:30 p.m. Tuesday through Thursday in the Showroom at the South Point, tickets start at $45. Featuring Bill Medley and Bucky Heard. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689

‘Rouge’

8:30 and 10:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, 8 and 10 p.m. Tuesday in Strat Theater at The Strat, $59-$109. No one younger than 18. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

‘RuPaul’s Drag Race Live!’

7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday through Monday and Thursday in the Showroom at Flamingo, $49-$122.25. caesars.com/shows

Serpentine Fire

7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday in the Showroom at the South Point, tickets start at $25. A tribute to Earth, Wind & Fire. southpointcasino.com; 844-846-8689

Shania Twain: ‘Come on Over’

8 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Wednesday with additional shows through Feb. 8 in PH Live at Planet Hollywood, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Shin Lim: ‘Limitless’

7:30 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday in the Theatre at Palazzo, tickets start at $49.99. ticketmaster.com; 702-414-9000

‘Soul of Motown’

7:30 p.m. Friday through Sunday, 5:30 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday in the Westgate Cabaret at Westgate, $29.99-$59.99. ticketmaster.com

‘Stars of Comedy’

9:30 p.m. Sunday and Monday in the Showroom at Harrah’s Las Vegas, tickets start at $55. Featuring Carlos Mencia. starsofcomedy.com

Tape Face

7:30 p.m. Thursday through Tuesday in the Underground Theater at the MGM Grand, tickets start at $49. mgmgrand.com; 866-740-7711

Tears for Fears

8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Wednesday and Feb. 7 in BleauLive Theater at Fontainebleau Las Vegas, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com

Terry Fator

7 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday, 8 p.m. Monday and 6 p.m. Tuesday in Strat Theater at The Strat, tickets start at $59. thestrat.com; 702-380-7777

Thee Sacred Souls

Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday at Brooklyn Bowl at the Linq Promenade, ticket prices vary. brooklynbowl.com/las-vegas

‘Thunder From Down Under’

8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 9 p.m. Sunday through Wednesday, 9 and 11 p.m. Thursday in the Thunderland Showroom at Excalibur, $49.95-$90.95. No one younger than 18. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘Tournament of Kings’

6 and 8:30 p.m. Thursday through Monday at Excalibur, tickets start at $63.44. No 8:30 p.m. show Monday. excalibur.com; 702-597-7600

‘V — The Ultimate Variety Show’

7 p.m. daily in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com

‘Vegas! The Show’

7 p.m. Friday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the Saxe Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com

Wayne Newton

7 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo, tickets start at $82. Dark Saturday. ticketmaster.com; 855-234-7469

‘Wow’

7 p.m. Friday, Sunday and Wednesday, 5 and 7 p.m. Saturday, 7 and 9 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the Showroom at Rio, $52.99-$126.93. riolasvegas.com

‘X Burlesque’

7 and 10 p.m. Friday, Tuesday and Thursday, 10 p.m. Saturday, Monday and Wednesday in Bugsy’s Cabaret at Flamingo, $56-$88. No one younger than 18. ticketmaster.com

‘X Country’

10 p.m. Monday through Saturday in the Cabaret at Harrah’s Las Vegas, $48-$82.95. No one younger than 18. harrahslasvegas.com

Zayn

8 p.m. Saturday in The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan, ticket prices vary. ticketmaster.com; 800-653-8000

‘Zombie Burlesque’

8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Monday, Tuesday and Thursday in the V Theater at Planet Hollywood, tickets start at $59.98. vtheater.com