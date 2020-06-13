Valerie Volmar-Vega, left, and Miguel Reyes, dancers in Le Rve Ð The Dream, on Friday, June 28, 2019, at Wynn Las Vegas, in Las Vegas. (Benjamin Hager Review-Journal) @BenjaminHphoto

Makeda Crayton

Show: “Zumanity” at New York-New York

Role: African Queen

Time with show: Six years

Hometown: Chicago

Background: I studied dance from the age of 3; including ballet, modern, jazz, African, tap and various Latin dance styles. I have a bachelor’s of science degree in biology.

Passions beyond performing: I love to choreograph and write, mostly about subject matters that would improve the human experience/humanity.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: I have a lovely backyard and pool, and I thoroughly enjoy sitting outside taking in nature and unwinding.

Most memorable moment from the show: It’s always very satisfying to see the look of utter joy and pride in my mother’s eyes, especially given the subject matter of the show!

Back to top

Amy Saunders, Miss Behave

Show: “The Miss Behave Gameshow” at The Backroom, Bally’s

Role: Host

Time with show: Five years; three touring globally, two years on the Strip

Hometown: London

Background: I’ve been in hospitality since the age of 13: flyering, club work, street variety acts.

Passions beyond performing: Comedy, entertainment history, politics.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Watching the hustles on the Fremont Street Experience, watching the flow of people at Circus Circus.

Most memorable moment from the show: Too many. In Vegas there is a special joy of an audience with very different beliefs from mine coming up to me afterward and saying thank you, I agree with you. And I love that I can disagree with you. Kindness and conversation are the way forward.

Back to top

Whitney Giron

Show: “X Burlesque” at the Flamingo Las Vegas

Time with show: Six years

Hometown: Carson City

Roles: I am in “Dazed and Confused” and am the featured performer in our “Good Girl” number.

Background: I started taking dance classes at the age of 5. I grew up competing for my studio’s dance competition team. At the age of 9, I started performing in local musical theater productions and stayed with the company until I graduated from high school and moved to Las Vegas.

Passions beyond performing: I love to be outdoors. Hiking, kayaking and biking are among some of my favorite activities.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Going to Golden Knights games. Go, Knights go!

Most memorable moment from the show: Performing on a nightly basis is so satisfying in itself. I love being able to play many different characters throughout the show. From the racy and provocative to the playful and coquettish. I get to do it all!

Back to top

Valerie Volmar-Vega

Show: “Le Reve — The Dream” at Wynn Las Vegas

Role: Dreamer/Dancer

Time with show: 10 years

Hometown: San Juan, Puerto Rico

Background: Ballet School of Puerto Rico

Passions beyond performing: Family time and aesthetics

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Hiking

Most memorable moment from the show: Bowing and seeing an audience member in tears.

Back to top

Jon Howes

Show: Chippendales at the Rio

Time with show: Eight years

Role: Dancer

Hometown: Pittsfield, Mass.

Background: UNLV’s Lee Business School

Passion beyond performing: Travel

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Anything downtown!

Most memorable moment from the show: Seeing people let loose and enjoy themselves.

Ryan Worley

Time with show: Two years

Hometown: Danville, Calif.

Background: Criminal justice, certified personal trainer. No formal dance training.

Passions beyond performing: Bodybuilding, playing the guitar, long-distance shooting, hiking.

Favorite things to do in Vegas: Vegas has some of the best restaurants and shows, so whenever I have free time I try to see another show and have a nice meal out.

Most memorable moment from the show: Making the cover of the 2020 calendar, as well as flying to LA to wake up Jimmy Kimmel for his birthday at his house.

Ryan Kelsey

Time with show: Six years

Hometown: Las Vegas

Background: My mom taught at a local dance studio, so I was trained there in ballet, jazz, tap, modern, and pas de deux. I did 10 years of Vegas shows, musicals, tours, and cruise ships before joining Chippendales.

Passions beyond performing: One of my biggest passions is music, but that’s not really outside of work anymore because they let me play my guitar in the show! I’d say traveling is my next biggest passion. If there’s a chance to see a new area of the world and a new culture, I’m always down!

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: I think since my job involves the most “Vegas-y” parts of Vegas (being near the Strip, loud party music, etc), my favorite things to do here are surprisingly normal: find a new niche restaurant, go to the corner bar, see a movie at a luxe theater. I like my life outside of the show to be fairly pedestrian.

Most memorable moment from the show: The memories of the show I hold dearest happen behind the stage. I couldn’t ask for a better group of guys to work with. They truly are the brothers I’ve never had, and the amount of fun we have backstage is nearly criminal. I’ve never once walked out of that show in a worse mood than I walked in with. It’s amazing!

Back to top

Brett Hamby

Show: “Le Reve — The Dream” at Wynn Las Vegas

Character Played: Generalist

Time with show: Four years

Hometown: Pacifica, Calif.

Background: Gymnastics, dance, acting. And I have a chemistry degree from the University of California, Irvine, with a drama minor.

Passions beyond performing: Playing with my pups, coffee, going dancing, hiking and traveling.

Favorite Things to do in Vegas: Seeing shows, visiting cafes and watching the Bellagio fountains.

Most memorable moment from the show: Most memorable: improvising during a long show hold. It was fun interacting with the crowd in a different way. Most satisfying: learning aerial rope and performing my triple off of “Tritons.”

Back to top

Jaime DeRocker

Show: Nevada Ballet Theatre

Time with NBT: I am about to start my third season.

Hometown: Oneida, N.Y.

Favorite roles: Gerald Arpino’s “Light Rain” pas de deux with Steven Goforth, George Balanchine’s “Serenade,” Yuri Possokhov’s “Firebird,” Ben Stevenson’s “Dracula,” Paul Taylor’s “Company B,” to name a few.

Background: I grew up dancing and training. At 15 years old, I decided to finish my high school training at The Harid Conservatory. From there, I had the wonderful opportunity to dance with the Colorado Ballet, Ballet West and Festival Ballet Providence. A summer intensive (program) in 2015 at Nederlands Dans Theatre changed my life and perspective on dance.

Passions beyond performing: I absolutely love music, going to live shows, supporting my fellow performer/entertainer friends in other shows around Vegas, and exploring all the new and exciting things that Vegas has to offer.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: I never turn down an invitation to attend a show. I think I’ve seen “The Beatles Love” almost 10 times!

Most memorable moment from past performances: I will never forget the curtain going up at The Smith Center (my favorite theater I have performed in) at the opening of George Balanchine’s “Serenade.” In that moment, a tear streamed down my face and I could not have been happier. I was so proud and excited. I knew I was exactly where I needed to be.

Back to top

Noriko Takahashi

Show: “Ka” by Cirque du Soleil at the MGM Grand

Character: Diana, chief archer’s daughter.

Hometown: Yokohama, Japan

Time with show: I am part of the original cast. There was about one year of creation time before opening the show, so 15 years with the company.

Background: Baton twirling coached by Chiyoko Koyano. I also took some dance classes such as classic ballet, jazz, Modern and I even tried hip-hop classes!

Passions beyond performing: My passion has always been baton twirling, but outside of that, I like to build things. My favorite creation was a shoe rack using stilts which were used when Cirque du Soleil attempted to break the Guinness World Record for the most people to simultaneously walk on stilts in celebration of the company’s 25th anniversary. My next project is making a swamp cooler.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Going to Red Rock Canyon.

Most memorable moment from the show: I enjoy preparing for the show as much as performing. My most satisfying moment while performing is when I feel a connection with the audience.

Back to top

Silvia Silvia and Victor Ponce

Show: “WOW — The Vegas Spectacular” at the Rio

Characters: Silvia Silvia (Crossbows act), Victor Ponce (Pirate)

Hometown: Barcelona, Spain

Time with show: All our lives, Silvia is a third-generation show artist. Victor Ponce is a fourth-generation show artist.

Background:

Silvia

I trained as an aerialist, balancing act, high-wire act, acrobatic act, ice skater. The crossbow act that I learned when I was very young has taken me to work in shows around the globe. Now I perform this amazing act in “WOW — The Vegas Spectacular.” I am the only woman who risks her life in each show shooting an apple off her own head.

Victor

At a young age, I began training as a juggler and have continued training in various shows. I also do acrobatic juggling, foot juggling, and mastered my juggling skills skating on ice. Now we are so happy to be performing nightly at the Rio.

Passions beyond performing: We enjoy the simple things in life like cooking and going to the gym. Silvia’s hobby is to design and create her own show costumes, while I enjoy having a nice “siesta.”

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: We like to go shopping, go to shows, dining out, meet up with friends and also in our spiritual life. We go to Catholic church every Sunday to thank God for a blessed life, and to have a wonderful family.

Most memorable moment from the show:We are thrilled to have performed over 850 successful shows so far.

Back to top

‘Human Nature Sings Motown & More’ at The Venetian Resort

Time with show: 10 years

Hometown: Sydney

Andrew Tierney

Background: High school graduate

Passions beyond performing: Faith, family, and fitness

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Christmas

Most memorable moment from the show: Performing our 2,000th show. A pretty amazing number!

Michael Tierney

Background: Classical singing and piano lessons from an early age.

Passions beyond performing: Family, being a dad to my beautiful daughter, traveling to new places, music, and songwriting.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Visit the Bellagio Conservatory. I love the ever-changing displays they create.

Most memorable moment from the show: Seeing the audience on their feet having a great time at the end of our show.

Phil Burton

Background: All of us have had singing lessons at various times in our life, as well as a few dance lessons here and there, but nothing formal. The closest thing to formal instruction we received was being part of a school-based entertainment training workshop called the “Talent Development Project” which gave young performers a basic grounding in things such as stagecraft, repertoire choices, and other facets of live performance.

Passion beyond performing: Golf! The trick is finding time to pursue it.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Having a glass of wine at the front bar of Mon Ami Gabi. It’s great for people- and fountain-watching, and you don’t have to wait for ages for a balcony table.

Most memorable moment from the show: It’s always a wonderful moment when you can sense the crowd is all on your side and having a great time.

Toby Allen

Background: I learned classical piano from the age of about 4 and I have always sung in choirs from the same age. The most formal training I have ever had would have been some singing lessons around when I was finishing up high school. The rest of my performance training has pretty much been on the stage, probably one of the best places to learn.

Passion beyond performing: I love exploring the outdoors with my family, in particular the national parks that America has to offer. Whenever we have a break we will often go camping. Yellowstone has probably been my favorite so far.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: One of my favorite things to do is go up to Mount Charleston. I go up there at all times of the year. It’s fun with the kids in the winter and it’s usually 20 degrees cooler in the summer, which is a nice escape from the heat.

Most memorable moment from the show: It doesn’t happen that often, but occasionally a couple will get up and dance to a particular song that obviously has significance to them. It is such a great feeling to know that we are part of a moment where people are reliving a wonderful memory from their lives, and at the same time creating new ones for them.

Back to top

Gabryel Nogueira Da Silva

Show: “Ka” by Cirque du Soleil at the MGM Grand

Time with show: Over 14 years. I was part of the original cast.

Role: Court Jester. It’s an amazing role! I’ve been playing it eight to 10 times a week for the last four years, but altogether 10 years because I was an understudy before that.

Background: Before Cirque I was performing modern and traditional circus back in Sao Paulo, Brazil. I went to circus school for four years and to martial arts school, specifically capoeira, for seven. I also participated in lots of extracurricular activities like dance, mime, improv theatre and more.

Passions beyond performing: I love being outdoors, so things like fishing, hiking and riding motorcycles. I also love watching movies.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Hanging out with my son Nikolas.

Most satisfying moment while performing: When you get a standing ovation at the end of the show. It still gives me the chills.

Back to top

Hamish McCann

Show: “Absinthe” at Caesars Palace

Role: Acrobatic pole dancer

Hometown: The land Down Under.

Time with show: I’ve been in “Absinthe” for just over a year, but The Gazillionaire and I go way back.

Background: Sometimes you have to take on a unique trade to pay your way through circus school, and pole dancing was mine. I’ve just found a way to take it to the next level.

Passions beyond performing: Fitness and the great outdoors. And a nice pint, or three.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Whenever I see a lamppost, I can’t resist climbing it. And of course, a day at the wave pool. It reminds me of home and keeps me tan.

Most memorable moment from the show: The cheers. When I hit that pole, the ladies, and even some of the gents, go nuts.

Back to top

Alan Jones Silva

Show: “Zumanity” at New York-New York

Role: Aerial silks performer

Hometown: I was born in Sao Paulo, Brazil, but I grew up traveling the whole country.

Time with the show: I have been with the show since it opened in 2003, so it’s been 16 years. I had the pleasure to be part of the creation and help create the show.

Background: I was born into a traditional circus family. I’m the sixth generation. I started training at the age of 4 and performing professionally at 6 years old. I traveled and worked with many different shows and did many different disciplines, from flying trapeze to Russian bars to straps and aerial silks. I also was a clown but didn’t want to pursue this path since it is viewed as a stereotype for a little person like me. Didn’t want to be funny. I wanted to do something unique and different.

Passions beyond performing: I love music. I like a nice glass of wine and singing and playing some tunes with my acoustic guitar.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Spending time with my wife, my 4-year-old son and my 6-month-old baby girl. When they are old enough I will take them to watch different shows on the Strip.

Most memorable moment from the show: When I get a standing ovation at the end of my act; how people tell me how I touched their lives with my performance — it leads them to tears.

Back to top

Ryan Carlson

Show: “Magic Mike Live Las Vegas”

Time with show: Ever since the show premiered at the Hard Rock Hotel in 2017.

Hometown: Jacksonville, Fla.

Background: I started dancing recreationally at Center Stage Dance Company when I was 12. Once I started taking it more seriously, I auditioned for Douglas Anderson School of the Arts, which I completed while also going to high school.

Passions beyond performing: Working out. It’s almost a type of therapy for me. But my greatest passion is, hands down, being as good a dad as I can be for my beautiful daughter.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: I love to go camping and explore all the things that Vegas has to offer that are off of the Strip.

Most memorable moment from the show: For me, it’s as simple as seeing people smile, which, luckily, we see a lot of. I want everyone who sees the show to leave happier than when they arrived.

Back to top

Mike Vargovich

Show: Clown Bar at the Majestic Repertory Theatre

Role: Dusty, aka The Crooner

Hometown: Buffalo, N.Y.

Time with show: One year. The original Las Vegas Clown Bar cast was put together two years ago, and I’ve been involved since August 2018.

Background: Zero formal clown training. I just put on the face and let it take over. I learned from watching everyone in the original cast transform from people I knew into their respective clowns. I’m very much an observer. I never took well to classes or even workshops in the past. I’m someone who just kind of needs to go out and do it.

Passion beyond performing: I have an insatiable thirst for reading biographies on comedians, and would call myself a novice book collector. When I joined Clown Bar I did a deep dive on Emmett Kelly and “Weary Willie,” to whom my Dusty is obviously a direct nod, and that led to an appreciation of clowning as an art, and of its place in history. Then I feel like I’m going on stage with some context.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Anything that puts me in touch with the history of this place. I’ve served as an impromptu tour guide for tourists waiting to cross the street on the Strip just because the history of Las Vegas fascinates me so much. I’ll spend all day in the Mob Museum or exploring a barren ghost town if you leave me to it.

Most memorable moment from the show: Just being able to perform at Majestic Rep. There’s an energy in that space you don’t feel anywhere else. As an independently run storefront theater, it encompasses the best of what that distinction implies. It’s gritty, it’s grassroots, and when you’re there you feel like you’re witness to the beginning of a larger vision.

Back to top

Jordan Kai Burnett

Role: Emcee

Time with show: Less than a year

Hometown: Astoria, Queens, N.Y.

Background: I have a bachelor of fine arts in musical theater from Emerson College and studied at the University of California, Berkeley, The Groundlings and Circle in the Square. I have had leading roles in “Scissorhands” the musical and “Romy & Michele’s High School Reunion: The Musical.” Lastly, I am the co-creator of “Daisy and Jordan’s Sunday Brunch of Shame” with Tony Award winner Daisy Eagan.

Passions beyond performing: My band, @STOPTHRUST, and my dog, Ernie. When I’m not taking my pup on an adventure, I am somewhere in Las Vegas working on “band stuff.” Sounds pretty rock ’n’ roll when I say it like that … but I love writing and playing music with these boys more than I can say. Can’t wait to bring them out to Vegas and show Sin City how we do it.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Since I’m still fairly new to town, my favorite thing to do in Vegas is search for the best dive bar and the best pizza. So far, Double Down Saloon has my heart, but I’m still in search of that pizza that will hit the spot when I’m feeling homesick. Other than that, Market in the Alley in downtown is incredible, especially Excuse Moi, which is a speakeasy with a silent disco inside. It’s heaven.

Most memorable moment from the show: There are two moments in the show that get me every night. The first is in the opening number; I’m surrounded by the guys right before the beat of the next song drops and it feels like we are gearing up to go into battle. For a moment, it is about us and the show, and I feel powerful as hell. The second is at the end of the show, before my final exit, when I get to have a sincere, albeit cheeky, moment with my fellow queens in the audience. Even though we are having a laugh, I get to remind them that who they are, just as they are, is enough. Again, in empowering other women, I get to feel powerful too.

Back to top

The Blue Man Group at Luxor

Role: Left Blue Man

Time with show: 27 years

Hometown: New York

Background: On-the-job training. Existing in a constant stasis of observation both in and outside society and culture. Also a few cooking classes at night school.

Passion beyond performing: Sliding down the pyramid.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: Redirecting the Luxor light onto poorly placed vegetable gardens and visiting the Hoover Dam.

Most memorable moment from the show: The moment the audience embraces the joy of letting go!

Back to top

Frankie Moreno

Locations: South Point and The Smith Center for Performing Arts.

Role: Frankie Moreno

Time with show: My whole life

Hometown: Santa Cruz, Calif.

Background: Piano lessons as a child, vocal lessons in high school. I took college courses for music theory, etc.

Passions beyond performing: My passion is writing music. I don’t have a lot of “outside work” passions because music is kinda my whole life. I do love cooking, riding motorcycles, and traveling.

Back to top

Alfredo Silva and Talia

Show: “Celestia” at The Strat

Role: I perform in “Deadly Games”

Time with show: Since the show opened June 5, 2019.

Hometown: Sao Paulo, Brazil. I moved to Las Vegas in 2016 for my very first “America’s Got Talent” audition and now consider Las Vegas to be my hometown.

Background: As a sixth-generation circus performer, I learned everything from my family. Over the years, I’ve learned different acts including juggling, clowning, magic, Globe of Death, flying trapeze and, of course, the knife throwing.

Passion beyond performing: I’m very passionate about Brazilian jiujitsu: a martial art known as “the smooth art,” which allows a small person to submit a bigger opponent using leverage techniques.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: I love all the amazing food that Las Vegas has to offer.

Back to top

Misheel Nyamkhuu

Show: “Celestia” at The Strat

Role: Contortionist

Hometown: Las Vegas

Background: I graduated in Mongolia.

Passions outside of work: I enjoy all things beauty; makeup, skin care, nail care.

Favorite thing to do in Vegas: I love exploring Las Vegas, especially the shopping.

Most memorable moment from the show: The first rehearsals are what stands out to me the most. We all don’t know each other yet, but it’s an amazing time to learn about everyone and see all their talents.

Back to top

Murray Sawchuck at the Laugh Factory Comedy Club at the Tropicana Las Vegas

Role: Murray the Magician

Time with show: Four years at the Tropicana (plus three years starting in 2012, then bumped to Planet Hollywood Resort, returned to the Tropicana in 2018)

Hometown: Burnaby, British Columbia, Canada

Background: Started magic when I was 7 years old. Toured the world for 18 years performing in Belgium, France, Korea, Tahiti, Lebanon, England, Germany, China, Japan and many other countries. I’m a performer, lecturer, writer, actor and comedian. I also have a broadcast communications degree and a minor in marketing.

Passions beyond performing: Working on my old cars; a ’73 Corvette Stingray, ’69 Pontiac Grand Prix and 1991 Nissan hard-body pickup. I also have three rescue chihuahuas; I’ve rescued five chihuahuas in total. Friends for Life Humane Society and Waggin’ Tails Rescue are huge passions of mine. I love working in my yard landscaping, where I’ve built a waterfall, pond, stone fireplace, mini pitch and putting golf course. I also enjoy seeing and supporting other shows and entertainment in Las Vegas. I love going to shows!

Most memorable moment from the show: When I got to introduce my mom and dad, Arlene and John Sawchuk, in the audience for the first time in my Las Vegas show at the Tropicana Laugh Factory. It was a “look Mom and Dad, I made it!” moment. Someone captured that exact time when I walked into the audience to give them both a hug and a kiss, and that photo hangs on my wall in my house today. It means even more to me now, after losing my dad four years ago. Mom and Dad were married 54 years!

Contact Benjamin Hager at bhager@reviewjournal.com or 702-383-0272. Follow @BenjaminHphoto on Twitter.