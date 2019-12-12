‘The Nutcracker’ leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Continuing its annual tradition, Nevada Ballet Theatre recounts the classic tale of Clara and her nutcracker doll beginning this weekend at The Smith Center.

"The Nutcracker" (Virginia Trudeau)

ARTS & LEISURE

Nevada Ballet’s ‘Nutcracker’

Continuing its annual tradition, Nevada Ballet Theatre recounts the classic tale of Clara and her nutcracker doll through James Canfield’s choreography. In the company’s largest production of the year, dancers are dwarfed by a 34-foot-tall Victorian dollhouse and a 30-foot-tall Christmas tree. Holiday cheer abounds at 7:30 p.m. Friday, 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday and 1 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday, with additional performances through Dec. 24, at The Smith Center’s Reynolds Hall. Tickets are $30.95 to $189.95; visit thesmithcenter.com.

Janna Karel

ARTS & LEISURE

Bolshoi Ballet

If you miss out on Nevada Ballet Theatre’s performances of “The Nutcracker,” simply can’t get enough sugarplum fairies in your life or maybe are just a fan of Russian dudes in extraordinarily tight pants, consider this an early Christmas gift. The Bolshoi Ballet’s filmed performance of “The Nutcracker” is making its annual appearance in movie theaters. See it Sunday at Colonnade, Red Rock, Santa Fe and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Midland and Kip Moore

Dubbing itself a “21st Century Honky Tonk American Band” on its aptly title latest record, “Let It Roll,” bro-hemian country trio Midland rocks as much as it twangs. With the Nationals Final Rodeo in town, the group teams up with Kip Moore to earn a little “Beer Money” before the party’s over. See them at 8 p.m. Saturday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $49 to $129; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Holiday tea

The Waldorf Astoria has launched its annual holiday tea, which will be served through Dec. 28 in its 23rd-floor Tea Lounge. Menu highlights include a tea sandwich with coffee-vanilla butternut squash, creamy brie and kale, and one with smoked salmon and lemon ricotta. Holiday desserts include a Christmas Tree Tart. It’s $61, $35 for children. Call 702-590-8888.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

Dine with Mr. Claus

Downtown Container Park, 707 Fremont St., will host Breakfast With Santa from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. In addition to a photo op with the big guy, guests can make their own hot chocolate, decorate cookies and take home an ornament. Tickets for the all-you-can-eat breakfast are $35 for adults and $15 for kids, and adults can add some holiday cheer in the form of bottomless mimosas for another $15. Tickets are available at downtowncontainerpark.com.

Al Mancini