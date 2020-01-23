61°F
Spring Festival Parade leads this week's best bets in Las Vegas

Celebrate the Lunar New Year downtown with the 9th annual parade
Entertainment

Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Las Vegas Review-Journal
January 23, 2020 - 10:49 am
 

ARTS & LEISURE

Spring Festival Parade

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. The ninth annual Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Utah and Main streets, then travels north on Main to California Street. The public can enjoy lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, arts and crafts, entertainment and more at an after-party in the Arts District. Admission is free. For more information, visit cnyinthedesert.com.

Madelon Hynes

Principal Susan Wang, center, leads a group from the New East West Learning Center during a par ...
Principal Susan Wang, center, leads a group from the New East West Learning Center during a parade which was part of Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. The learning center is a new school specializing in teaching Chinese language and culture. (Bill Hughes/Special to the Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MUSIC

Calibash

Another feather in Vegas’ plumage-heavy hat as a destination market for Latin music, Calibash returns to town with a loaded lineup headlined by reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee and featuring Puerto Rican Latin trap prime mover Anuel AA, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha and others. The ’bash begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $40.43; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

Daddy Yankee performs at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dol ...
Daddy Yankee performs at the Latin American Music Awards on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles. (Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP)

FOOD & DRINK

Honey Salt Feast

A Chinese New Year Feast will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. A celebration of luck and fortune, it will have a multicourse menu of dishes such as pork belly bao, hot and sour soup, crispy orange beef and chilled mango soup. It’s $49, and an additional $25 for wine pairings; go to honeysalt.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

Patrons dine at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, May 24, 2013. (Chase ...
Patrons dine at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. in Las Vegas on Friday, May 24, 2013. (Chase Stevens/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

MOVIES

‘Gone With the Wind’

Moviegoers couldn’t get enough of Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara when “Gone With the Wind” arrived in 1939. Adjusted for inflation, it’s still earned more money than any other movie in the history of America. And that was before the rise of luxury theaters, back when audiences had to sit upright for all 3 hours and 58 minutes of it. Now you can crawl into a recliner and see what all the fuss was about when “Gone With the Wind” plays at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Galaxy Theatre locations at Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley.

Christopher Lawrence

(Turner Entertainment Co.)
(Turner Entertainment Co.)

FOOD & DRINK

Sake in the Alley

Ferguson’s Downtown will host Sake in the Alley from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1028 Fremont St. Guests can learn about sake by experiencing a curated collection and sitting in on sake education classes. Tickets include all the sake you can enjoy and start at $47 at fergusonsdowntown.com.

Al Mancini

Getty Images
Getty Images
