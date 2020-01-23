Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

Performers from the Lohan School of Shaolin Kung Fu march in a parade during Chinese New Year celebrations on Fremont Street in Las Vegas on Saturday, Feb. 9, 2019. (Bill Hughes/Las Vegas Review-Journal)

ARTS & LEISURE

Spring Festival Parade

Celebrate the Lunar New Year in downtown Las Vegas on Saturday. The ninth annual Las Vegas Spring Festival Parade gets underway at 9:30 a.m. at Utah and Main streets, then travels north on Main to California Street. The public can enjoy lion dances, martial arts demonstrations, arts and crafts, entertainment and more at an after-party in the Arts District. Admission is free. For more information, visit cnyinthedesert.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Calibash

Another feather in Vegas’ plumage-heavy hat as a destination market for Latin music, Calibash returns to town with a loaded lineup headlined by reggaeton superstar Daddy Yankee and featuring Puerto Rican Latin trap prime mover Anuel AA, Dominican singer-songwriter Natti Natasha and others. The ’bash begins at 8 p.m. Saturday at T-Mobile Arena. Tickets start at $40.43; call 888-929-7849.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Honey Salt Feast

A Chinese New Year Feast will be served beginning at 6 p.m. Tuesday at Honey Salt, 1031 S. Rampart Blvd. A celebration of luck and fortune, it will have a multicourse menu of dishes such as pork belly bao, hot and sour soup, crispy orange beef and chilled mango soup. It’s $49, and an additional $25 for wine pairings; go to honeysalt.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

MOVIES

‘Gone With the Wind’

Moviegoers couldn’t get enough of Rhett Butler and Scarlett O’Hara when “Gone With the Wind” arrived in 1939. Adjusted for inflation, it’s still earned more money than any other movie in the history of America. And that was before the rise of luxury theaters, back when audiences had to sit upright for all 3 hours and 58 minutes of it. Now you can crawl into a recliner and see what all the fuss was about when “Gone With the Wind” plays at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Galaxy Theatre locations at Boulevard Mall, Cannery and Green Valley.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Sake in the Alley

Ferguson’s Downtown will host Sake in the Alley from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday at 1028 Fremont St. Guests can learn about sake by experiencing a curated collection and sitting in on sake education classes. Tickets include all the sake you can enjoy and start at $47 at fergusonsdowntown.com.

Al Mancini