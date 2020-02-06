Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

An Oscar statue is pictured at the Governors Ball Press Preview for the 92nd Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre, Friday, Jan. 31, 2020, in Los Angeles. The Academy Awards will be held at the Dolby Theatre on Sunday, Feb. 9. (AP Photo/Chris Pizzello)

MOVIES

Oscars viewing party

Why just watch the Oscars when you can watch them for a good cause? Variety, The Children’s Charity of Southern Nevada is hosting its 11th annual Oscar viewing party, with red carpet coverage starting at 3 p.m. Sunday. The telecast will be shown on one of the Brenden Theatres screens at the Palms. Tickets are $35 and include $25 in concessions. Proceeds benefit Variety and its mission of helping children living with a serious illness, disability or disadvantage. For tickets, go to varietysn.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Silversun Pickups

With their enveloping guitar surge and alternately beatific and biting melodies, L.A.’s Silversun Pickups have earned comparisons to fellow alt-rockers Smashing Pumpkins over the years. That may continue with the band’s latest album, “Widow’s Weeds”: It was produced by Butch Vig, who also oversaw the Pumpkins’ first two records. See Silversun Pickups at 8 p.m. Monday at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $25; call 702-632-7600.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘La Vie en Rouge’

Jazz vocalist Laura Shaffer joins the next installment of 91.5’s Jazz Eclectic Concert Series at The Smith Center. “La Vie en Rouge (A Life in Red)” will celebrate love and romance with original music by trumpeter Bijon Watson and singer Bunny Sexton, the series’ founders and producers, backed by the Method Men sextet at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Cabaret Jazz. Audience members are invited to wear a shade of red to the event. Tickets are $30 to $45 at thesmithcenter.com.

Madelon Hynes

FOOD & DRINK

Truffle Festival

The annual Truffle Festival at Jose Andres’ Bazaar Meat at the Sahara continues through the end of truffle season, which is expected to be mid-February. Dishes on the multi-course tasting menu include a burrata spoon with a liquid truffle sphere, hazelnut and sage, and ham croquettes with quince and truffle. The tasting menu is $165; call 702-761-7610 or email bazaarmeat@saharalasvegas.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

SHOWS

Valen-Tease celebration

The Burlesque Hall of Fame hosts its annual Valen-Tease celebration at 7 p.m. Friday at Ron DeCar’s Event Center, 1201 Las Vegas Blvd. South. Hosted by Cora Vette, the show will feature performances by ”Cuban Missile Crisis“ Tito Bonito, “Buxom Beauty of Burlesque” Aya Fontaine, La Rosa Muerta, Bettina May, Charlie Quinn Starling, Pony Poison, Veronica Paige and Marinka the Amazon. Tickets ($29-$49) are available at bhof.link/valentease.

Al Mancini