Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

The Cassini-Huygens spacecraft returned this image of Saturn on Sunday, May 16, 2004, taken with its imaging science subsystem narrow-angle camera. Enceladus, one of Saturn's 31 known moons, appears near the south pole at the bottom of the image. After a seven-year, 2.2 billion-mile journey, the Cassini spacecraft will fire its engine Wednesday night, June 30, 2004, to slow down, allowing itself to be captured by Saturn's gravity. (AP Photo/NASA/JPL/Space Science Institute)

ARTS & LEISURE

‘In Saturn’s Rings’

The CSN Planetarium lets visitors take a journey to the rings of Saturn. Directed by Stephen van Vuuren, “In Saturn’s Rings” was created from 7.5 million photographs captured by the Cassini-Huygens Mission, Hubble Space Telescope and other sources. Actor LeVar Burton narrates the film as audiences experience the universe with images of Earth, the Milky Way, and a fly-through of Saturn’s system. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through April 25 at the College of Southern Nevada’s North Las Vegas campus. Admission is $4 to $6. For details, visit csn.edu/planetarium or insaturnsrings.com.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

Dwight Yoakam and the Bakersfield Beat

Connecting the dots between Chuck Berry and Buck Owens, Creedence Clearwater Revival and Merle Haggard, country and rock, Dwight Yoakam’s fusion of rockabilly and honky-tonk underscores the shared DNA between the two genres, his shows doubling as a history lesson of sorts for both. He resumes his residency at the Encore Theater at Wynn Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Wednesday (with additional performances through March 7). Tickets are $59.50 to $175; call 702-770-9966.

Jason Bracelin

MOVIES

‘North by Northwest’

You can pick your friends. You can pick your nose. But you can’t pick any other classic film that was inspired by the idea of Cary Grant hiding out inside Abraham Lincoln’s nose on Mount Rushmore. “North by Northwest,” released in 1959, was the fourth and final collaboration between Grant and Alfred Hitchcock, following “Suspicion” (1941), “Notorious” (1946) and “To Catch a Thief” (1955). See it at 1 and 6 p.m. Sunday and Wednesday at the Galaxy Theatres locations at the Boulevard Mall, the Cannery and Green Valley.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Taste & Sounds of Soul

After a one-year absence, the Taste & Sounds of Soul festival returns to the Fremont Street Experience from 11 a.m. to midnight Friday through Sunday. Admission is free and more than 40 vendors are expected, serving at least 25 different foods. Live music will be performed on the largest stage, in front of the D Las Vegas.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

NIGHTLIFE

Mint 400 Kickoff Party

Kickoff festivities for next weekend’s Mint 400 desert race will get underway Wednesday in downtown Las Vegas. They’ll be dancing on the bars and showing off cars as Hogs & Heifers Saloon, 201 N. Third St., throws a block party. The free events get underway about 4 p.m. between Fremont Street and Ogden Avenue, with the festivities scheduled to last until around 2 a.m. For more information, visit hogsandheiferslasvegas.com.

Al Mancini