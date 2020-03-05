Things to do this week in Las Vegas

Looking for something to do in the Las Vegas Valley? We’ve got you covered. Check out our best bets for the weekend and week ahead.

Nick Hexum of 311 performs at the Cruzan Amphitheater on July 17, 2012 in West Palm Beach, Florida. (Photo by Jeff Daly/Invision/AP)

MUSIC

‘311 Day’

Saluting the day on the calendar that bears their name, these reggae-rock-hip-hop hybridists bring their “311 Day” festivities back to Vegas for the fourth time. They’ve celebrated the occasion with marathon concerts that have spanned 40 songs and three-plus hours. That’s a whole lotta rap-rockin’, chief. See them at 8:30 p.m. Wednesday through March 13 at the Park Theater at Park MGM. Tickets start at $199.50; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show’

See canines perform amazing stunts at the Springs Preserve’s Big Springs Amphitheater. “Jump! The Ultimate Dog Show” has returned to treat families and dog lovers to high-flying fun through April 19. Rescues from animal shelters around the country and other performance pets compete in weave-pole racing, trick frisbee, dock diving and more at 11 a.m. and 1 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays (and daily April 6 to 10 for spring break). The show is included with general admission. For more details, visit springspreserve.org.

Madelon Hynes

TELEVISION

‘Supernatural’ convention

The end of the line is near for Sam (Jared Padalecki) and Dean Winchester (Jensen Ackles) as “Supernatural” is in its 15th and final season. Fans can still celebrate the drama series, though, with the annual “Supernatural” convention at the Rio. The gathering runs through Sunday with autograph and photo ops, a vendor area, karaoke and cosplay and trivia contests. For more information, see creationent.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Pancake Day

Declaring Thursday Pancake Day, restaurants in the PT’s Group — including PT’s Pub, PT’s Gold, PT’s Ranch, PT’s Brewing Company, Sean Patrick’s, Sierra Gold and SG Bar — will offer a short stack of buttermilk pancakes for $4 all day.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

ARTS & LEISURE

First Friday

The theme of this month’s First Friday is “Brain Art,” with the arts festival celebrating the idea that art “nurtures and heals, growing our minds as well as our communities.” The featured artist will be Harmony Joy. HaleAmanO will be among the acts performing on the main stage, located at the south end of the Art Way parking lot. Most artists and vendors will be located on Boulder Avenue, with crafts in the Arts Factory courtyard and food trucks in the Art Square parking lot. For more information, visit ffflv.com.

Al Mancini