Tim Burton art exhibit leads this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" will be an exhibition of Burton's original artwork beginning in October 2019. These images are representative of the sort of large-scale sculptures and installations Burton will be creating specifically for the Neon Museum. The Vox Agency

"Tim Burton @ the Neon Museum" will be an exhibition of Burton's original artwork beginning in October. These images are representative of the sort of large-scale sculptures and installations Burton will be creating specifically for the Neon Museum. (The Vox Agency)

ARTS & LEISURE

‘Lost Vegas’

Tim Burton’s first stateside exhibition in nearly a decade opens Tuesday at the Neon Museum. “Lost Vegas” features new works and previously exhibited pieces by the visionary director of “The Nightmare Before Christmas” and “Mars Attacks!” Sculptural and digital installations will be integrated with the museum’s collection and on display at the museum’s campus through Feb. 15. Viewing hours are 9 p.m. to 1 a.m. daily at 770 Las Vegas Blvd. North. Tickets are $30 for the Neon Boneyard, and $24 for the 25-minute “Brilliant!” experience at night in the North Gallery. For more details, visit neonmuseum.org.

Madelon Hynes

MUSIC

The Neighbourhood

’80s synth pop, modern hip-hop and electronically enhanced dance rock all reside in The Neighbourhood. The act’s alternately shadowy and sweat-slicked repertoire runs from late-night come-ons to rap-influenced dustups with a keen ear for top-notch MCs via collaborations with Denzel Curry, Ghostface Killah, the late Nipsey Hustle and more. See The Nighbourhood at 8 p.m. Friday at The Chelsea at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Tickets are $30 to $45; call 800-745-3000.

Jason Bracelin

ARTS & LEISURE

Pride 2019

The centerpiece of Pride weekend, the free Pride Night Parade will get underway at 8 p.m. Friday in downtown Las Vegas. The parade route travels north along Fourth Street from Gass Avenue to Bridger Avenue. There will be a 7 p.m. pre-show at Fourth and Bridger, followed by an after-party at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. The events center also hosts Pride After Dark on Friday and the Las Vegas Pride Family Festival on Saturday. Visit lasvegaspride.org for more information, and purchase event tickets at dlvec.com.

Al Mancini

MOVIES

‘Jay & Silent Bob Reboot’

Snoochie boochies, everybody! Jay and Silent Bob, the lovable weed merchants introduced in 1994’s “Clerks,” are back for a new adventure. “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot” finds Jason Mewes and writer-director Kevin Smith revisiting their signature roles as the duo travel across the country to stop a Hollywood executive from rebooting their “Bluntman and Chronic” movie. “Jay & Silent Bob Reboot” debuts Tuesday with bonus content and a commemorative poster. It’s playing again Thursday as part of a double feature with 2001’s “Jay and Silent Bob Strike Back.” See it at Cannery, Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe, South Point and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD & DRINK

Cork & Soul

Dishes from restaurants including Ada’s, Fleur by Hubert Keller, Echo & Rig and Hawthorn Grill will be up for indulging at Friday’s Cork & Soul fundraiser at Tivoli Village. Attendees can enjoy food, wine, beer, and entertainment from the Paul Lowden Trio featuring Christy Molasky. The benefit for the Juvenvile Diabetes Research Foundation runs from 5:30 to 9 p.m. Tickets start at $75 at jdrf.org.

Janna Karel