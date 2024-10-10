Top 10 things to do in Las Vegas this week

The Best Friends Forever music fest, Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival and National Pasta Day top the entertainment lineup for the week of Oct. 11-17.

MUSIC

Best Friends Forever

C’mon feel the noise: For the first time in a decade, cacophonous art punks the Blood Brothers will play live … and they’ll do so right here in Vegas. The group replaces Bright Eyes as the headliner for night three of Best Friends Forever, a new fest of old indie rock and emo favorites, from Cap’n Jazz and Sunny Day Real Estate to the Jesus Lizard and the Murder City Devils. Don’t miss this one at 12:30 p.m. Friday to Sunday at the Downtown Las Vegas Events Center. Tickets are $159 per day or $279 for three-day pass; bestfriendsforeverfest.com.

Jason Bracelin

HALLOWEEN

Boulder City Halloween Express

All aboard! The Boulder City Halloween Express invites families to a 30-minute train ride with onboard activities as well as a post-ride dance party and costume contest, games and refreshments. The fundraiser for the Friends of the Nevada Southern Railway is scheduled for 6 and 7 p.m. Friday and 5 and 6 p.m. Saturday, with additional rides through Oct. 26, at the Nevada State Railroad Museum, 601 Yucca St., in Boulder City. Tickets start at $35 for adults, $30 for children; boulderrailroadmuseum.org.

Christopher Lawrence

MOVIES

‘Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse’

Swing along with Miles Morales as a full orchestra, a DJ and other instrumentalists provide the soundtrack to “Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse” while the movie plays. Experience it at 2 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday in Reynolds Hall at The Smith Center. Tickets start at $40.30; thesmithcenter.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FOOD

Pizza kits

To celebrate October’s National Pizza Month, Sammy’s Restaurant & Bar locations are offering $5 off their popular pizza kits with any pizza purchase during October. The kits, regularly $17 for cheese and $19 with toppings, include ingredients and instructions to create Sammy’s pies at home. The restaurant is at 6500 W. Sahara Ave. in Las Vegas and 1501 N. Green Valley Parkway in Henderson. Visit sammyspizza.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

OPERA

‘Again and Again and Again’

Opera world premieres in Las Vegas don’t come around that often. “Again and Again and Again” is the exception. The one-act comic chamber opera is loosely based on Pierre Corneille’s “L’Illusion Comique” and follows a father as he searches for his son across four centuries. Opera Las Vegas is staging the debut of the work, which features music by Conrad Cummings and a libretto by Mark Campbell. See it at 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 6 p.m. Sunday at The Space, 3460 Cavaretta Court. Tickets start at $35; thespacelv.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FESTIVAL

Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival

Any day you can walk around outside gnawing on a turkey leg is a good day. That’s one of many options during the 30th annual Age of Chivalry Renaissance Festival. The three-day gathering also promises a jousting tournament, historical re-enactments, live combat battles, strolling minstrels, flame eaters, jugglers and belly dancers. It’s open 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday at Sunset Park. Admission starts at $25 for adults; lvrenfair.com.

Christopher Lawrence

FUNDRAISER

Wine walk

From 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, New Vista presents its final wine walk of the season at Town Square, with a tasting card and map for 18 tasting stations, live entertainment, backyard games and a souvenir wine glass. Proceeds support the nonprofit’s mission to provide residential services to people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. Tickets are $60 online, $70 at the door; VIP tickets (10 additional tastings and private seating area) are $80 online, $90 at the door; newvistanv.org.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Judas Priest

As long as there has been heavy metal, there has been Judas Priest. The band turned 55 this year, and it’s still going strong. In March, Rob Halford and company released their 19th studio album, “Invincible Shield,” and they’re proving to be just as durable. See them at 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at PH Live at Planet Hollywood Resort. Tickets start at $79; ticketmaster.com.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD

National Pasta Day

Oct. 17 is National Pasta Day. Monzù Italian Oven + Bar, 6020 W. Flamingo Road, Suite 10, is offering house chitarra spaghetti with pallotine tiny meatballs and tomatoes ($26), paccheri pasta with white wine-braised veal ($29), and house gnocchi with Gorgonzola dolce ($27). Visit monzulv.com. Roma Kitchen, 10420 S. Decatur Blvd., Suite 100, and Chef’s Roma Kitchen, 1550 W. Horizon Ridge Parkway, Henderson, are offering unlimited servings of seven different pastas priced from $21 to $29. Visit chefsromakitchen.com.

Johnathan L. Wright

MUSIC

Gwar

You want (fake) blood, you got it when shock metallers and self-anointed “scumdogs of the universe” Gwar return to coat Vegas in arterial spray and sarcasm. This time, they’re bringing along Swedish black metallers Dark Funeral to get Halloween started early at 7 p.m. Oct. 17 at the House of Blues at Mandalay Bay. Tickets are $45.75; houseofblues.com.

Jason Bracelin