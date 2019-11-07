Veterans Day events lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

Members of American Legion Post 76 wave to the crowd on 4th Street during the 2016 Veterans Day Parade in downtown Las Vegas. (Review-Journal file photo)

Parade goers, from left, Jeannine Holland, Jordy Wolf, Nick Wolf, John Holland and Pieter Krommenhoek wave or salute veterans as the march by during the 2006 Las Vegas Veterans Day Parade. The men are veterans of the Korean War, Vietnam War and World War II, respectively. (Review-Journal file photo)

ARTS & LEISURE

Veterans Day events

Events honoring veterans are planned around the valley through Monday. Actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience, and Randy Couture’s Xtreme Couture GI Foundation and Tuff-N-Uff present the MMA charity event Round 10: Operation Knockout at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Sam’s Town. Tickets start at $20 at samstownlv.com. The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Las Vegas, with more than 100 entries traveling north on Fourth Street from Hoover Avenue to Stewart Avenue. Also on Monday, Veterans Village hosts its annual celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 50 N. 21st St. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will be a guest speaker and perform two songs. The free event is open to the public and will include entertainment and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the Veterans Village food pantry. For more details, visit veteransparade.com, xcgif.org, vegasexperience.com and facebook.com/veteransvillagelv.

Madelon Hynes

MOVIES

‘The Godfather: Part II’

It’s one of the most acclaimed movie sequels of all time, right up there with “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” Somehow, “The Godfather: Part II” is the only one of the three to win a best picture Oscar. See the epic journey of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) and the rise of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) when the film returns to theaters for three nights. It’s playing Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe and Village Square.

Christopher Lawrence

MUSIC

Cherie Currie and Brie Darling

Fifty years ago, L.A.’s Fanny became the first all-female rock band signed to a major label. The Runaways would soon follow suit, both among the earliest acts of their ilk to hit the charts. Now Runaways singer Cherie Currie and Fanny singer-drummer Brie Darling have teamed up for a new album, “The Motivator,” and a tour, which hits Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-220-8849.

Jason Bracelin

FOOD & DRINK

Sangria, beer and food truck fest

The Las Vegas Sangria, Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. More than 40 tasting stations will offer guests bottomless samples of sangria, beer and wine as they enjoy live music and munchies purchased from a variety of food trucks. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite.com.

Al Mancini

FOOD & DRINK

Truffle dinner

In celebration of white truffle season, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian is offering a four-course truffle menu through Dec. 31. It’s $160, with dishes such as hand-cut egg chitarrine pasta with creamy butter sauce and beef filet medallion with seared foie gras and Nebbiolo wine glaze. Reservations are available through opentable.com.

Heidi Knapp Rinella

The Review-Journal is owned by the family of Las Vegas Sands Corp. Chairman and CEO Sheldon Adelson. Las Vegas Sands operates The Venetian.