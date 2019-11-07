Veterans Day events lead this week’s best bets in Las Vegas

ARTS & LEISURE
Veterans Day events
Events honoring veterans are planned around the valley through Monday. Actor Gary Sinise and the Lt. Dan Band will perform a free concert at 7 p.m. Saturday at the Fremont Street Experience, and Randy Couture’s Xtreme Couture GI Foundation and Tuff-N-Uff present the MMA charity event Round 10: Operation Knockout at 5:45 p.m. Saturday at Sam’s Town. Tickets start at $20 at samstownlv.com. The Veterans Day Parade will begin at 10 a.m. Monday in downtown Las Vegas, with more than 100 entries traveling north on Fourth Street from Hoover Avenue to Stewart Avenue. Also on Monday, Veterans Village hosts its annual celebration from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. at 50 N. 21st St. Rock & Roll Hall of Famer John Fogerty will be a guest speaker and perform two songs. The free event is open to the public and will include entertainment and vendors. Attendees are encouraged to bring nonperishable food items for the Veterans Village food pantry. For more details, visit veteransparade.com, xcgif.org, vegasexperience.com and facebook.com/veteransvillagelv.
Madelon Hynes
MOVIES
‘The Godfather: Part II’
It’s one of the most acclaimed movie sequels of all time, right up there with “The Empire Strikes Back” and “Breakin’ 2: Electric Boogaloo.” Somehow, “The Godfather: Part II” is the only one of the three to win a best picture Oscar. See the epic journey of a young Vito Corleone (Robert De Niro) and the rise of Michael Corleone (Al Pacino) when the film returns to theaters for three nights. It’s playing Sunday, Tuesday and Wednesday at Colonnade, Orleans, Red Rock, Sam’s Town, Santa Fe and Village Square.
Christopher Lawrence
MUSIC
Cherie Currie and Brie Darling
Fifty years ago, L.A.’s Fanny became the first all-female rock band signed to a major label. The Runaways would soon follow suit, both among the earliest acts of their ilk to hit the charts. Now Runaways singer Cherie Currie and Fanny singer-drummer Brie Darling have teamed up for a new album, “The Motivator,” and a tour, which hits Las Vegas at 8 p.m. Friday at Count’s Vamp’d. Tickets are $15 in advance, $20 day of show; call 702-220-8849.
Jason Bracelin
FOOD & DRINK
Sangria, beer and food truck fest
The Las Vegas Sangria, Craft Beer and Food Truck Festival will be from 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday at the Clark County Amphitheater, 500 S. Grand Central Parkway. More than 40 tasting stations will offer guests bottomless samples of sangria, beer and wine as they enjoy live music and munchies purchased from a variety of food trucks. Tickets are $35 at eventbrite.com.
Al Mancini
FOOD & DRINK
Truffle dinner
In celebration of white truffle season, Matteo’s Ristorante Italiano at The Venetian is offering a four-course truffle menu through Dec. 31. It’s $160, with dishes such as hand-cut egg chitarrine pasta with creamy butter sauce and beef filet medallion with seared foie gras and Nebbiolo wine glaze. Reservations are available through opentable.com.
Heidi Knapp Rinella
