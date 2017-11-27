Cadence adds new neighborhood

Cadence — the first master-planned community to break ground in Southern Nevada in more than a decade – is welcoming a new neighborhood to its growing confines. Sonatina by Richmond American Homes is now under construction in Henderson.

Upon completion, the neighborhood will boast 151 two-story homes ranging from 1,800 to more than 2,300 square feet. Starting from the upper $200,000s, homes include a base of three bedrooms with options for up to six bedrooms, lofts and master bedroom suites.

Within the hundreds of available customizations are four diverse floor plans.

Starting at $266,950, the Lindsey floor plan has an inviting great room and a standard upstairs loft, which may be optioned as a fourth bedroom. Starting at $276,950, the Lillian — boasting more than 2,000 square feet — features a spacious great room and dining room, with a standard, large master suite upstairs.

The Layla, starting at $292,950, includes a gourmet kitchen and a number of versatile options, including a study and loft. And finally, the spacious Lawson floor plan starts at $296,950 and includes more than 2,300 square feet of living space, a vast great room as well as a spacious great room and master suite upstairs.

“Sonatina truly exemplifies the diversity and possibilities available at Cadence,” said Cheryl Gowan, spokesperson for the Henderson community. “Whether selecting one of the customizable floor plans within Sonatina or another modern option from our award-winning builders, more folks are calling Cadence home. We’ve eclipsed the 600th home sold here and have a beautiful landscape of amenities and features to complement them.”

Upon completion, the greater Cadence community will span 2,200 acres and include 13,250 homes. There are 30 model homes for prospective homebuyers to tour from builders Woodside Homes, CalAtlantic Homes, Richmond American Homes and Heritage by Lennar.

Full details on the current and forthcoming homes from Cadence’s builders may be accessed at the Cadence Home Finding Center, just off Lake Mead Parkway at Sunset Road. The Home Finding Center is the perfect starting point for a Cadence home search, offering an interactive and approachable journey deep into all of the various home options and amenities Cadence has to offer.

Among the features at Cadence is its Central Park, featuring grassy terrain for family activities, children’s play areas and an all-new adventure playground, including play tunnels, a balance net and slides. The broader community also offers neighborhood parks, a residential bike share program, pickleball and tennis courts, a community swimming pool and splash pads, as well as exclusive community events.

Cadence is just minutes from the Galleria at Sunset mall, The District at Green Valley Ranch, Cowabunga Bay Water Park, St. Rose Dominican Hospitals and several retail centers and restaurants.

For additional information about Cadence, visit cadencenv.com or call the Home Finding Center at 702-558-9366. You can also follow Cadence on Facebook at facebook.com/cadenceNV, on Twitter @CadenceNV or on Instagram @Cadence_NV.