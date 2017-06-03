Gets into island spirit at community luau

Inspirada, the master-planned community in Henderson, is gearing up for summer by inviting its residents and the general public around the valley to a community luau from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on June 24.

Known to many as the “ninth island,” Las Vegas attracts many Hawaii natives with its wide variety of locally inspired attractions, restaurants and hotel. In conjunction with the fresh52 Farmer’s Market, Inspirada’s Solista Park will transform into a festive “Alohavilla” featuring activities for children and adults.

Guests will enjoy island-inspired cuisine provided by Inspirada’s coffee shop, Jolly Beans, as well as nearby restaurants and popular food vendors known for their Hawaiian fare. Live entertainment under the Solista Pavilion will feature popular reggae and island beats, performances by traditional fire dancers, hula dancers and aerial artists. To keep the kids entertained, Inspirada will offer activities, such as hula-hooping, water balloon games and arts and crafts.

Resident-exclusive attractions for adults will include a beer garden offering specially crafted and custom drinks, as well as a pool party with floatation devices and a special movie showing under the stars.

Inspirada’s five builders — Beazer Homes, Century Communities, KB Home, Pardee Homes and Toll Brothers — will be available to offer guests tours of their model homes. Homebuyers can tour nearly 70 new models in 15 neighborhoods with homes suited for every lifestyle and prices starting in the low $200,000s to $500,000. The sales offices are open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Inspirada is ranked as the seventh top-selling master-planned community in the nation and is the best-selling master-planned community in Henderson. With a projected build-out of 8,500 homes, Inspirada is home to more than 4,000 residents who have access to programs and activities managed by a full-time staff that creates social calendars to bring neighbors together in the parks and the Inspirada Community Center.

It is home to four parks — Solista, Capriola, Potenza and Aventura — some with resident-only heated pools; barbecue and picnic areas; basketball, bocce and volleyball courts; soccer fields; a splash pad; and a dog park.

For more information, visit inspirada.com or follow the community on Facebook at facebook.com/InspiradaNV.