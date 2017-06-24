New Summerlin village set to hold grand opening June 10

Reverence, a new Summerlin village developed exclusively by Pulte Homes, reveals details of its new home designs and floor plans that will be unveiled at the village’s public grand opening June 10.

Located on 300 elevated acres west of the 215 Beltway in the master-planned community, Reverence is nestled along the base of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area and bounded by West Lake Mead Boulevard on the south and Cheyenne Avenue on the north.

It is Summerlin’s northwesternmost village and one of Southern Nevada’s most exceptional residential developments to take shape in years given its location, size and diversity of product offerings.

“Reverence is the culmination of years of planning that is providing Southern Nevadans with an exceptionally beautiful and livable place to call home,” Jason Demuth, division director of marketing and market intelligence for PulteGroup, said.

“The village has been masterfully planned within Summerlin design guidelines to ensure every detail combines to create an exceptional quality of life. Residents of Reverence will enjoy access to all the amenities that make the Summerlin lifestyle so extraordinary, including parks, trails, golf courses, schools, Downtown Summerlin and more, while simultaneously enjoying the beauty and intimacy of their immediate neighborhood with its own abundant and private amenities just outside their front door.”

Plans for Reverence include six collections of homes featuring 23 consumer-inspired floor plans. Homes in Reverence embody a range of transitional and contemporary designs inspired by craftsman, prairie, hacienda, farmhouse and desert contemporary styles.

Two collections, ideal for young families, move-up buyers and empty nesters, offer single- and two-story floor plans ranging from 1,579 to 2,806-plus square feet. Four collections, designed for affluent families, upscale empty nesters, as well as those seeking the ultimate second home in Las Vegas, are located behind a guard gate. These homes offer a luxury lifestyle and range from approximately 2,156 to 4,791-plus square feet in single- and two-story floor plans, including estate homes.

Collection I

Six of Pulte Homes’ best-selling two-story home designs from around the Las Vegas Valley ranging from 2,397 to 2,806 square feet, featuring covered patios, flex and loft spaces, Pulte Planning Centers and floating stair options.

Collection II

A limited number of impeccably designed single-story homes ranging from 1,579 to 1,920 square feet with two- and three-bedroom configurations, offering covered patios, open gathering spaces, courtyards, garage storage and other unique spaces.

Collection III

A private enclave of single-story homes ranging from 2,156 to 2,450 square feet that are perfectly arranged on the terrace below the recreation center.

Collection IV

A one- and two-story collection of family homes ranging from 2,589 to nearly 3,942 square feet that offer large gathering areas, an abundance of bedroom configurations and ample flex spaces.

Collection V

A luxurious collection of executive homes ranging from 4,310 to 4,791 square feet and featuring expansive patios, interior courtyards and unique indoor-outdoor living spaces that connect owners to the majestic backdrop of the Spring Mountains.

Collection VI

A popular collection of expansive estate homes ranging from 3,488 to 3,949 square feet that are located on sprawling homesites bordering the natural setting of Red Rock Canyon National Conservation Area.

All Reverence residents will enjoy miles of walking trails, an 8-acre park that includes an amphitheater, walking track, and volleyball, basketball and tennis courts. A 16,000-square-foot indoor-outdoor recreation facility with a state-of-the-art fitness center, outdoor resort and lap pools, as well as pickleball and tennis courts, is the centerpiece of the village and accessible to residents within the guard gate.

The village name, Reverence, is inspired by the stunning topography and geography of the area, most notably Red Rock Canyon, which forms the village’s backdrop, ensuring no future development will occur to the west of Reverence. Adjacency to Red Rock Canyon provides Reverence residents with immediate access to the area’s world-class active outdoor lifestyle, including hiking and rock climbing, mountain and road biking, horseback riding and more.

The elevation of Reverence, at an average of 3,200 feet above sea level, delivers incomparable and sweeping valley views to the east. And like other areas of Summerlin that boast a similar elevation, Reverence enjoys cooler temperatures — a significant advantage in the desert climate.

Pulte Homes, a 65-year-old nationwide homebuilding company, is one of the country’s largest and has been building in Southern Nevada since 1994. In addition to Reverence, Pulte currently is selling three popular neighborhoods in Summerlin: two in The Paseos village, Estrella and Segovia, and Vistara in The Cliffs village. To date, Pulte has built thousands of homes in Summerlin encompassed in more than 30 neighborhoods throughout the master plan.

For more information, visit LiveInReverence.com or call 877.853.2699.