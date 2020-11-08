REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Lineman Associates.

Firm focuses on construction law

John Naylor, co-founder and co-managing partner of Naylor &Braster, Attorneys at Law, has joined IR Global as the network’s exclusive construction law member in Nevada.

IR Global is the world’s largest and fastest-growing professional services network featuring an array of multidisciplinary professional and like-minded firms.

The network is comprised of more than 1,000 members across nearly 100 practice areas who provide legal, accountancy and financial advice to companies and individuals.

Naylor, who has been practicing law for more than three decades, has testified as an expert in the area of construction contracts, litigated eight-figure construction disputes and has served as an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association, specializing in construction matters.

Naylor started his firm with co-founder and co-managing partner Jennifer Braster in 2014 and works in a variety of practice areas including construction law, litigation, appellate law and consumer finance.

Naylor, a former judge advocate for the United States Air Force, has continuously provided pro bono legal services to veterans and has been recognized for a variety of prestigious awards, including Super Lawyers and Nevada Business magazine’s Legal Elite.

CCIM to hold online event Nov. 12

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Linneman Associates.

The free online event will look at what to expect in commercial real estate in 2021 and beyond. CALV, Commercial Alliance Las Vegas, is a sponsor of the event. Registration deadline is Nov. 11.