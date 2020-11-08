56°F
weather icon Partly Cloudy
Las Vegas NV
logo-phone logo-tablet logo-pc
Provided Content

REAL ESTATE BRIEFS

Provided Content
November 8, 2020 - 10:24 am
 

Firm focuses on construction law

John Naylor, co-founder and co-managing partner of Naylor &Braster, Attorneys at Law, has joined IR Global as the network’s exclusive construction law member in Nevada.

IR Global is the world’s largest and fastest-growing professional services network featuring an array of multidisciplinary professional and like-minded firms.

The network is comprised of more than 1,000 members across nearly 100 practice areas who provide legal, accountancy and financial advice to companies and individuals.

Naylor, who has been practicing law for more than three decades, has testified as an expert in the area of construction contracts, litigated eight-figure construction disputes and has served as an arbitrator with the American Arbitration Association, specializing in construction matters.

Naylor started his firm with co-founder and co-managing partner Jennifer Braster in 2014 and works in a variety of practice areas including construction law, litigation, appellate law and consumer finance.

Naylor, a former judge advocate for the United States Air Force, has continuously provided pro bono legal services to veterans and has been recognized for a variety of prestigious awards, including Super Lawyers and Nevada Business magazine’s Legal Elite.

^

CCIM to hold online event Nov. 12

CCIM Southern Nevada will hold its Real Estate Investment Outlook Virtual Luncheon on Nov. 12 from noon to 1 p.m. with speaker Dr. Peter Linneman, founding principal of Linneman Associates.

The free online event will look at what to expect in commercial real estate in 2021 and beyond. CALV, Commercial Alliance Las Vegas, is a sponsor of the event. Registration deadline is Nov. 11.

MOST READ
1
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, shooter arrested
3 people shot at Circus Circus on Las Vegas Strip, shooter arrested
2
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
Storm drops a few showers in Las Vegas, snow in mountains
3
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
Las Vegas housing market ‘going nuts’ despite pandemic
4
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden appears to have won the presidency. But it’s Republicans who should be excited.
VICTOR JOECKS: Biden appears to have won the presidency. But it’s Republicans who should be excited.
5
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
VICTOR JOECKS: All things Kamala Harris no longer believes about Joe Biden
Don't miss the big stories. Like us on Facebook.
THE LATEST
Tom Blanchard
Housing market has rising prices, short supply
Provided Content

A report released Friday by Las Vegas Realtors shows local home prices rising while the housing supply keeps shrinking, putting the local housing market in the unusual position of looking a lot like the rest of the country.

Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes is a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force B ...
Homes for the holidays at Beazer’s Cliffs at Dover community
Provided Content

This holiday season, give yourself the gift that will last a lifetime — a new home at Cliffs at Dover by Beazer Homes. Cliffs at Dover, a collection of two-story town homes near Nellis Air Force Base, challenges the notion that you can’t have it all for an affordable price. Each home features a spacious layout and includes refrigerator, microwave, washer, dryer and window coverings, plus access to resort-style amenities, including a community pool, fitness center and lounge. With home prices starting at $204,240, Cliffs at Dover homebuyers receive unbeatable new home value.

Lake Las Vegas Reflection Bay Golf Course. (Lake Las Vegas)
Henderson golf facility produces tournament winning players
Provided Content

In just two years since it opened, the High Performance Golf Institute at Reflection Bay Golf Club is already producing champions. Michael Sarro and Morgan Goldstein, both Las Vegas locals, took the championship titles at their respective Men’s and Women’s 2020 Nevada State Amateur Championships this summer.

Rock Rink opens Nov. 13 at Downtown Summerlin to kick off the 2020 holiday season. New this yea ...
Downtown Summerlin kicks off 2020 holiday season
Provided Content

The 2020 holiday season kicks off at Downtown Summerlin in the master-planned community of Summerlin on Nov. 13 with the opening of outdoor ice skating at Rock Rink presented by Pardee Homes, back for another year of family skating fun. New this year, are 200,000 additional twinkling lights throughout the destination, along with strolling carolers every Friday and Saturday night. Returning is the popular holiday train that runs continually around Rock Rink and a 40-foot tree, along with a special night to celebrate Chanukah on Dec. 14 in partnership with Jewish Nevada.

HomeAid Southern Nevada is the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders A ...
HomeAid Southern Nevada to renovate homeless shelter
Provided Content

HomeAid Southern Nevada, the official outreach partner of the Southern Nevada Home Builders Association, has announced its plan to renovate the Poverello House in Henderson. HomeAid will provide time and materials to improve amenities at the day shelter, benefiting homeless individuals.

Three dozen new homes in a range of price points and styles are available for immediate move-in ...
Summerlin offers move-in-ready homes
Provided Content

Summerlin offers nearly 140 floor plans in 30 neighborhoods throughout nine distinct villages. Homes are available in a variety of styles — from single-family homes to town homes, priced from the $300,000s to more than $1 million.

Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Trilogy by Shea Homes to build new Las Vegas community
Provided Content

Trilogy by Shea Homes is bringing its third age-qualified community to Sunstone, a new master-planned community by Trilogy, Lennar and Woodside Homes.

Uri Vaknin
Vegas high-rise developer launches podcast
PROVIDED CONTENT

A team of Las Vegas real estate specialists, led by Uri Vaknin, a partner at KRE Capital LLC, who is well-known as a turn-around specialist and has overseen a portfolio of more than 1,300 condos in Las Vegas since 2013, announces the launch of a new real estate podcast focused on condominiums and lessons learned from selling real estate in Las Vegas.

Cadence Cadence, a master-planned community in Henderson caters to dog owners with the Dakota ...
Cadence caters to Fido and friends
Provided Content

With parks, trails and more, there’s plenty for “Fido” to bark about at the Cadence master plan community in Henderson.

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Bur ...
Beazer features Burson communities in Pahrump
Provided Content

Beazer Homes will showcase its growing collection of new single- and two-story homes at its Burson planned communities Oct, 24-25 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. in Pahrump. Burson Ranch and Burson Enclave deliver value in a serene setting 45 minutes from Las Vegas.