Six neighborhoods now delling in The Cliffs village at Summerlin

Six diverse and gorgeous neighborhoods, each offering a wide range of new homes in a variety of styles and price points, are selling actively now in The Cliffs village within the master-planned community of Summerlin. The community’s southernmost village, The Cliffs is named for the picturesque cliffs and ridgeline that form its spectacular backdrop. Offering exquisite views of the valley, Strip and Spring Mountains, The Cliffs is now taking shape on the area’s elevated and terraced landscape that maximizes its spectacular topography.

Vistara by Pulte Homes is a gated neighborhood with six unique floor plans in single- and two-story designs ranging from 2,156 to 2,599 square feet and priced from the high $300,000s. Vistara offers from two to five bedrooms, including a first-floor master bedroom, and 2 1/2 to 4 1/2 bathrooms. The neighborhood’s rugged contemporary architectural style, designed to blend with The Cliffs’ natural environment, also takes advantage of the village’s outside beauty via large, covered patios and balconies, multipanel sliders and outdoor built-in fireplaces and barbecues, along with many home personalization options. Pulte homes offer industry-leading warranties with a focus on energy efficiency. These elements, including tankless water heaters, Energy Star appliances, low emissivity windows and high seasonal energy efficiency ratio heating, ventilation and air-conditioning systems combine to earn Vistara a 3.1 Energy Star rating and superior build quality.

Skystone by Woodside Homes is a private, gated neighborhood with four spacious and open two-story floor plans that feature a contemporary architectural style. Floor plans range from 2,637 to 3,220 square feet with three to four bedrooms, plus an optional fifth bedroom or second master suite in some models, and up to four bathrooms. Homes are priced from $500,000. Options in some models include a formal dining room, bonus room, home theater and three-bay garage. Each home is designed with a stylish, modern exterior and a comfortable interior with warm, open living spaces, large covered loggias and private courtyards. Woodside Homes’ Better by Design approach to homebuilding offers a plethora of features that come standard with each home — from gourmet kitchens with maple cabinetry and stainless steel GE appliances to elegant 8-foot doors and quartz or granite slab kitchen countertops.

For those looking for an active adult lifestyle surrounded by like-minded individuals creating a new chapter in their lives, Regency by Toll Brothers offers all single-story homes in nine unique floor plans spanning 1,665 to 2,424 square feet and priced from the $400,000s. This staff-gated neighborhood includes a resort-style amenity package with a clubhouse spanning more than 16,000 square feet that features an indoor lap pool and outdoor resort-style pools; tennis, pickleball and bocce ball courts; an executive demonstration kitchen; and an on-site lifestyle director who schedules classes and plans social gatherings. Regency features a desert contemporary architectural style executed in three distinct collections that feature gourmet kitchens, two bedrooms, up to 2 1/2 bathrooms and expansive indoor-outdoor living spaces.

Oluna by Lennar features contemporary architectural designs in four distinctive, spacious floor plans that range from 3,290 to 3,800 square feet and are priced from the high $500,000s. These gorgeous and expansive two-story homes are ideal for families and entertaining. All floor plans include four bedrooms and 3 1/2 bathrooms and offer two- or three-bay garages. Oluna homes come with Lennar’s “Everything’s Included” package that features many upgrades, like granite countertops, gourmet kitchen with appliances, home automation and much more. Also available at Oluna is Lennar’s signature Next Gen, a home within a home private suite ideal for visiting guests or extended family.

Granite Heights by Toll Brothers is a gated neighborhood of 85 single-story homes artfully built along the village’s ridgeline, creating a true sense of sanctuary. Designed with modern luxury and laid out to maximize both city and mountain views, Granite Heights homes feature three open floor plans from 3,156 to 3,291 square feet, 10- to 16-foot ceiling heights, abundant indoor-outdoor living spaces and more. Models offer from three to five bedrooms and from three to five bathrooms. Homes are priced from the high $700,000s.

Ironwood by Toll Brothers features three contemporary home designs priced from the high $500,000s. Ironwood homes feature spacious floor plans with unique indoor-outdoor living spaces that take advantage of the village’s elevation, views and natural landscape appealing to today’s modern families. The Cobalt floor plan spans 2,515 square feet and includes a large rear covered patio. It features three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a three-car garage. The Indigo floor plan features a high plains architectural style, encompasses 2,705 square feet and offers three bedrooms, 2 1/2 bathrooms and a three-car garage. And finally, the Jade floor plan features a contemporary design aesthetic, spans 2,823 square feet, and offers a choice of a private courtyard or generous covered patio. It offers three bedrooms, 3 1/2 bathrooms and a three-car garage.

The Cliffs village eventually will be home to 10 neighborhoods encompassing more than 1,700 homes. Village amenities include Faiss Middle School, Faiss Community Park, Wet ’n’ Wild water park and an indoor aquatic center built by The Howard Hughes Corp., which is deeded to Clark County to maintain and operate as a public facility. A new public school, Shelley Berkley Elementary, will open in August for the 2017-18 school year, and future trails and a Summerlin village park are in the planning stages.

A Cliffs village address comes standard with all that Summerlin offers, including parks of all sizes, resident-exclusive community centers, pools and events, 150-plus miles of interconnected trails, 10 golf courses, more than two dozen public and private schools and Downtown Summerlin, which offers fashion, dining, entertainment, Red Rock Casino Resort & Spa and the future home of the Vegas Golden Knights’ NHL practice facility.

Stretching south of Bishop Gorman High School near the southernmost tip of the community, The Cliffs is located near the 215 Beltway for easy access to all points in the valley, including McCarran International Airport, the Strip and Downtown Summerlin.

For more information about Summerlin's new homes and amenities